Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:08 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006
Posts: 7958
Location: SWMC Coach
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I'd go with Ronzy's view, but add that nobody can take away the fact that in terms of results he's the most successful coach we've ever had. I've always argued that. I do think that last year was awful and as head coach he needs to shoulder a lot of responsibility for that, but I'd say this year even without reaching the GF we've done as well as could have been expected.

I wonder how he, Tony Smith et al will be viewed in 20 or 30 years?


Correct, ATEOTD you will always have people who just cant give credit to the incumbent coach at the time, there will always be people who will come out and say that the only reason that coach B is winning is because coach A did all the groundwork, built the team etc, especially when things go wrong. McDermott / Bluey >Smith -> Powell -> Lance -> Murray -> Bell and keep going back until it suits their narrative.

The guy has taken us to multiple finals, keeping the car ticking over despite it losing some major parts for this he takes credit, some of his more banal decisions he takes flak for, this is sport.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:28 am
Rhinoshaund III
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011
Posts: 557
Went to a motivational night with Jamie Peacock recently where Kev was one of the speakers. When asked who their best coach was they both said Mac. They said that a coach usually has 2/3 out of 4 things they do really well more than other areas, man management, tactics etc but McDermott is an all rounder that does well in all aspects required to be a good coach.

Arguably 2 of the greatest whove played under a few in their time, both say McDermott, he must be doing something right.
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:24 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 15230
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
pep1505 wrote:
I don't think he needs to be a top level coach as long as his backroom staff are.


Agree entirely. Most clubs have readily identifiable ex-players as supports. Interestingly the 3 I can think of who don't appear to have are Leeds, Hull & Wigan. I would put all 3 coaches in a similar mould - good at man-management & motivation, but poor at coaching an attacking style with a squad of excellent players.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:04 pm
sarge1

Joined: Tue Dec 22, 2015
Posts: 38
tigertot wrote:
Agree entirely. Most clubs have readily identifiable ex-players as supports. Interestingly the 3 I can think of who don't appear to have are Leeds, Hull & Wigan. I would put all 3 coaches in a similar mould - good at man-management & motivation, but poor at coaching an attacking style with a squad of excellent players.


I agree with this, but IMO the main reason is that all 3 of the coaches of these clubs are ex forwards so coaching attacking play is never going to be their forte.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:17 pm
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016
Posts: 936
His interview with Mark Wilson is very good but he does contradict himself wrt players.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:33 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 15230
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
sarge1 wrote:
I agree with this, but IMO the main reason is that all 3 of the coaches of these clubs are ex forwards so coaching attacking play is never going to be their forte.


Add fatty Cunningham to the list of ex-front rowers who destroyed a clubs attacking prowess.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:09 pm
doc-rhino
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2005
Posts: 759
Leeds Thirteen wrote:
Seriously ? Just out of interest any reason in particular ?


first time in many years we were feared , with an attacking game plan (mainly for the 2nd half)
players raised above their ability
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:13 pm
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007
Posts: 5460
tigertot wrote:
Add fatty Cunningham to the list of ex-front rowers who destroyed a clubs attacking prowess.


Macnamara?
Is Radford the exception that proves the rule?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:13 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017
Posts: 1228
Rhinoshaund III wrote:
Went to a motivational night with Jamie Peacock recently where Kev was one of the speakers. When asked who their best coach was they both said Mac. They said that a coach usually has 2/3 out of 4 things they do really well more than other areas, man management, tactics etc but McDermott is an all rounder that does well in all aspects required to be a good coach.

Arguably 2 of the greatest whove played under a few in their time, both say McDermott, he must be doing something right.


Pffft what do Sinfield and Peacock know anyways, some posters on here have had conversations with McDermott and they know much better than them.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:20 pm
Charlie Sheen
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005
Posts: 8754
Location: Leeds
Old Feller wrote:
Macnamara?
Is Radford the exception that proves the rule?


Not IMO. Hull are pretty average in attack, I think.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
