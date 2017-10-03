BrisbaneRhino wrote: I'd go with Ronzy's view, but add that nobody can take away the fact that in terms of results he's the most successful coach we've ever had. I've always argued that. I do think that last year was awful and as head coach he needs to shoulder a lot of responsibility for that, but I'd say this year even without reaching the GF we've done as well as could have been expected.



I wonder how he, Tony Smith et al will be viewed in 20 or 30 years?

Correct, ATEOTD you will always have people who just cant give credit to the incumbent coach at the time, there will always be people who will come out and say that the only reason that coach B is winning is because coach A did all the groundwork, built the team etc, especially when things go wrong. McDermott / Bluey >Smith -> Powell -> Lance -> Murray -> Bell and keep going back until it suits their narrative.The guy has taken us to multiple finals, keeping the car ticking over despite it losing some major parts for this he takes credit, some of his more banal decisions he takes flak for, this is sport.