BrisbaneRhino wrote: I'd go with Ronzy's view, but add that nobody can take away the fact that in terms of results he's the most successful coach we've ever had. I've always argued that. I do think that last year was awful and as head coach he needs to shoulder a lot of responsibility for that, but I'd say this year even without reaching the GF we've done as well as could have been expected.



I wonder how he, Tony Smith et al will be viewed in 20 or 30 years?



Correct, ATEOTD you will always have people who just cant give credit to the incumbent coach at the time, there will always be people who will come out and say that the only reason that coach B is winning is because coach A did all the groundwork, built the team etc, especially when things go wrong. McDermott / Bluey >Smith -> Powell -> Lance -> Murray -> Bell and keep going back until it suits their narrative.



The guy has taken us to multiple finals, keeping the car ticking over despite it losing some major parts for this he takes credit, some of his more banal decisions he takes flak for, this is sport.





Went to a motivational night with Jamie Peacock recently where Kev was one of the speakers. When asked who their best coach was they both said Mac. They said that a coach usually has 2/3 out of 4 things they do really well more than other areas, man management, tactics etc but McDermott is an all rounder that does well in all aspects required to be a good coach.



Arguably 2 of the greatest whove played under a few in their time, both say McDermott, he must be doing something right.



pep1505 wrote: I don't think he needs to be a top level coach as long as his backroom staff are.



Agree entirely. Most clubs have readily identifiable ex-players as supports. Interestingly the 3 I can think of who don't appear to have are Leeds, Hull & Wigan. I would put all 3 coaches in a similar mould - good at man-management & motivation, but poor at coaching an attacking style with a squad of excellent players.

tigertot wrote: Agree entirely. Most clubs have readily identifiable ex-players as supports. Interestingly the 3 I can think of who don't appear to have are Leeds, Hull & Wigan. I would put all 3 coaches in a similar mould - good at man-management & motivation, but poor at coaching an attacking style with a squad of excellent players.



I agree with this, but IMO the main reason is that all 3 of the coaches of these clubs are ex forwards so coaching attacking play is never going to be their forte.

His interview with Mark Wilson is very good but he does contradict himself wrt players.

sarge1 wrote: I agree with this, but IMO the main reason is that all 3 of the coaches of these clubs are ex forwards so coaching attacking play is never going to be their forte.



Add fatty Cunningham to the list of ex-front rowers who destroyed a clubs attacking prowess.

