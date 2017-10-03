WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Post a reply
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:08 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7958
Location: SWMC Coach
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I'd go with Ronzy's view, but add that nobody can take away the fact that in terms of results he's the most successful coach we've ever had. I've always argued that. I do think that last year was awful and as head coach he needs to shoulder a lot of responsibility for that, but I'd say this year even without reaching the GF we've done as well as could have been expected.

I wonder how he, Tony Smith et al will be viewed in 20 or 30 years?


Correct, ATEOTD you will always have people who just cant give credit to the incumbent coach at the time, there will always be people who will come out and say that the only reason that coach B is winning is because coach A did all the groundwork, built the team etc, especially when things go wrong. McDermott / Bluey >Smith -> Powell -> Lance -> Murray -> Bell and keep going back until it suits their narrative.

The guy has taken us to multiple finals, keeping the car ticking over despite it losing some major parts for this he takes credit, some of his more banal decisions he takes flak for, this is sport.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, bewildered, Big Jim Slade, Bing [Bot], Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FoxyRhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Joshheff90, King Street Cat, lionarmour87, malcadele, Parkside Freddie, rhino65, RhinoLaney, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, wakeyrule, Wilde 3 and 316 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,6342,51976,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM