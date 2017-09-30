loiner81

PrinterThe wrote: Spot on.



Funny that over the last 18 months for backing the guy I've been called moron, stupid, idiot, deluded, brown noser, apologist and mocked about "excuses" in 2016 by those who know best on here.



Ditto !



< edit > actually i've been called most of those, and more, for years. Sucks to be a Leeds fan on Southstander. Ditto !< edit > actually i've been called most of those, and more, for years. Sucks to be a Leeds fan on Southstander. Last edited by loiner81 on Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:59 pm, edited 1 time in total. Gotcha in 2016 wrote: McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.



Glad to see a thread like this. I've always been in the Mac camp. Still am.

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Supporters of other teams must think Leeds fans are mad for wanting McDermott out given the success we have had under him. It really is bizarre how unpopular he is.



Ive never been a huge McDermott out man but i must admit ive called for change this season saying his time was up and yet here we are at the last dance again.



Firstly, having witnessed how emotional he was after the game, no-one could possibly doubt how much he cares about the club, the players and achieving the overall collective goal. In my opinion, the more you care, the more successful you will be.



I am not his greatest fan as a coach but I have never seen the need to attack him personally and to vilify him. To those that have, shame on you, because he is clearly a genuinely decent person.



The results over the last few years have been at best inconsistent and, at worst, woeful. Furthermore, given the players he has had at his disposal, the number of truly convincing performances achieved during his tenure has been disappointing. However, you cannot argue with results and he has achieved in that department.

maybe McD was choked up because he had just been told the Grand final will be his last game as coach of the Rhino's? Just putting it out there



Homer Simpson wrote: maybe McD was choked up because he had just been told the Grand final will be his last game as coach of the Rhino's? Just putting it out there



Nah he has too much of an ego that he'd have to have it announced so thy can be all the fanfare to go with it like the departures of the players.

I'd go with Ronzy's view, but add that nobody can take away the fact that in terms of results he's the most successful coach we've ever had. I've always argued that. I do think that last year was awful and as head coach he needs to shoulder a lot of responsibility for that, but I'd say this year even without reaching the GF we've done as well as could have been expected.



cas all the way wrote: Cas fan in piece. I felt a little emotional after watching his after match interview. He needs so much credit for how he has turned you around. He still recieves crap from many though.



I would agree with this view.



I would agree with this view. As an outsider looking in, he has done very well with Leeds this year.

I've admired him as a bloke for a while. I have been at events where he was dragged up on stage, unplanned, asked difficult questions, & answered impressively & with great humility. He obviously cares deeply about the club & players. I think his man management is a great strength. I just don't think he is a top level coach.

