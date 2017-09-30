WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Post a reply
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:06 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3414
PrinterThe wrote:
Spot on.

Funny that over the last 18 months for backing the guy I've been called moron, stupid, idiot, deluded, brown noser, apologist and mocked about "excuses" in 2016 by those who know best on here.


Ditto ! :lol:

< edit > actually i've been called most of those, and more, for years. Sucks to be a Leeds fan on Southstander. :BEAT:
Last edited by loiner81 on Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:59 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:35 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7041
Location: Central Coast
Glad to see a thread like this. I've always been in the Mac camp. Still am.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:19 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 347
Supporters of other teams must think Leeds fans are mad for wanting McDermott out given the success we have had under him. It really is bizarre how unpopular he is.

Ive never been a huge McDermott out man but i must admit ive called for change this season saying his time was up and yet here we are at the last dance again.

Hes a polarising figure thats for sure and i think he likes that. He rarely engages with fans but thats just his way. It hard at this moment in time to argue with his record thats without doubt.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:55 pm
Ronzy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 597
Firstly, having witnessed how emotional he was after the game, no-one could possibly doubt how much he cares about the club, the players and achieving the overall collective goal. In my opinion, the more you care, the more successful you will be.

I am not his greatest fan as a coach but I have never seen the need to attack him personally and to vilify him. To those that have, shame on you, because he is clearly a genuinely decent person.

The results over the last few years have been at best inconsistent and, at worst, woeful. Furthermore, given the players he has had at his disposal, the number of truly convincing performances achieved during his tenure has been disappointing. However, you cannot argue with results and he has achieved in that department.
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:15 pm
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1807
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
maybe McD was choked up because he had just been told the Grand final will be his last game as coach of the Rhino's? Just putting it out there
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:51 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1224
Homer Simpson wrote:
maybe McD was choked up because he had just been told the Grand final will be his last game as coach of the Rhino's? Just putting it out there


Nah he has too much of an ego that he'd have to have it announced so thy can be all the fanfare to go with it like the departures of the players.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:50 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8288
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I'd go with Ronzy's view, but add that nobody can take away the fact that in terms of results he's the most successful coach we've ever had. I've always argued that. I do think that last year was awful and as head coach he needs to shoulder a lot of responsibility for that, but I'd say this year even without reaching the GF we've done as well as could have been expected.

I wonder how he, Tony Smith et al will be viewed in 20 or 30 years?
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:48 am
Davc1h Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:32 pm
Posts: 28
cas all the way wrote:
Cas fan in piece. I felt a little emotional after watching his after match interview. He needs so much credit for how he has turned you around. He still recieves crap from many though.


I would agree with this view.

As an outsider looking in, he has done very well with Leeds this year.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:12 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15225
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I've admired him as a bloke for a while. I have been at events where he was dragged up on stage, unplanned, asked difficult questions, & answered impressively & with great humility. He obviously cares deeply about the club & players. I think his man management is a great strength. I just don't think he is a top level coach.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jrrhino, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhinos_bish, Rhinoshaund III, scunrl, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, The Magic Rat and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,5932,46176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM