Firstly, having witnessed how emotional he was after the game, no-one could possibly doubt how much he cares about the club, the players and achieving the overall collective goal. In my opinion, the more you care, the more successful you will be.



I am not his greatest fan as a coach but I have never seen the need to attack him personally and to vilify him. To those that have, shame on you, because he is clearly a genuinely decent person.



The results over the last few years have been at best inconsistent and, at worst, woeful. Furthermore, given the players he has had at his disposal, the number of truly convincing performances achieved during his tenure has been disappointing. However, you cannot argue with results and he has achieved in that department.