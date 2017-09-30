Supporters of other teams must think Leeds fans are mad for wanting McDermott out given the success we have had under him. It really is bizarre how unpopular he is.



Ive never been a huge McDermott out man but i must admit ive called for change this season saying his time was up and yet here we are at the last dance again.



Hes a polarising figure thats for sure and i think he likes that. He rarely engages with fans but thats just his way. It hard at this moment in time to argue with his record thats without doubt.