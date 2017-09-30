WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:06 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Spot on.

Funny that over the last 18 months for backing the guy I've been called moron, stupid, idiot, deluded, brown noser, apologist and mocked about "excuses" in 2016 by those who know best on here.


Ditto ! :lol:

< edit > actually i've been called most of those, and more, for years. Sucks to be a Leeds fan on Southstander. :BEAT:
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:35 pm
Glad to see a thread like this. I've always been in the Mac camp. Still am.
Re: All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:19 am
Supporters of other teams must think Leeds fans are mad for wanting McDermott out given the success we have had under him. It really is bizarre how unpopular he is.

Ive never been a huge McDermott out man but i must admit ive called for change this season saying his time was up and yet here we are at the last dance again.

Hes a polarising figure thats for sure and i think he likes that. He rarely engages with fans but thats just his way. It hard at this moment in time to argue with his record thats without doubt.
