Big Mac has also taken flack off myself but that sky interview WOW! How passionate is the guy in Leeds rhinos. Onto next week I don't see how we can over turn the recent Cas results and win but the man deserves plaudits for the way people have questioned him whenever we don't like a certain result. FWIW whatever next week brings it should bring down the curtain for his rhinos tenure as i feel it needs freshening up. If it does a BIG thank you Brian.