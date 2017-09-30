cas all the way

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm

Posts: 2699

Location: advertising my villa



Website Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm2699advertising my villa

Cas fan in piece. I felt a little emotional after watching his after match interview. He needs so much credit for how he has turned you around. He still recieves crap from many though. Leeds Thirteen

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm

Posts: 617

Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )

doc-rhino wrote: we could do the treble every year and it would still be Muzza (r.i.p) for me.







Seriously ? Just out of interest any reason in particular ? Seriously ? Just out of interest any reason in particular ? " Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,

its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated

nothings really different , all governments the same ,

they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game " RHINO-MARK

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 934

His Trophy record is 2nd to none & he absolutely deserves plenty of plaudits just as he ,the Team & GH should be questioned/criticised when it goes wrong. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1205

Even I wouldn't say he's the best coach ever, my thing is his deserves way more respect and credit than he does get.



The above post, yes he should get questioned and criticised when things go wrong but we all know really that it goes far far beyond well reasoned questioning and critique. RHINO-MARK

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 934

PrinterThe wrote: Even I wouldn't say he's the best coach ever, my thing is his deserves way more respect and credit than he does get.



The above post, yes he should get questioned and criticised when things go wrong but we all know really that it goes far far beyond well reasoned questioning and critique.

That's a fair point. That's a fair point. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm

Posts: 207

Big Mac has also taken flack off myself but that sky interview WOW! How passionate is the guy in Leeds rhinos. Onto next week I don't see how we can over turn the recent Cas results and win but the man deserves plaudits for the way people have questioned him whenever we don't like a certain result. FWIW whatever next week brings it should bring down the curtain for his rhinos tenure as i feel it needs freshening up. If it does a BIG thank you Brian. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, deginner, Joshheff90, malcadele, newgroundb4wakey, reliant robin, RHINO-MARK, taxi4stevesmith, Yahoo [Bot] and 384 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 17 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,922 2,804 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE 44 - 14 SHEFFIELD FT TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH 10 - 26 CATALANS TV TOMORROW : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























