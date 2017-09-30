I'm an outsider but B M always seem honest and passionate. What you have achieved in the 2017 season after the 2016 season I find remarkable .
I doubt very much that Warrington will bounce back like Leeds have. Your clubs reached another final in my view against the odds and all the best for the final game of the season. Just as a matter of interest how do you think you will frame next season because I see that as another massive test .
