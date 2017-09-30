WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All Hail Brian McDermott the greatest ever Coach

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:16 pm
I'm an outsider but B M always seem honest and passionate. What you have achieved in the 2017 season after the 2016 season I find remarkable .
I doubt very much that Warrington will bounce back like Leeds have. Your clubs reached another final in my view against the odds and all the best for the final game of the season. Just as a matter of interest how do you think you will frame next season because I see that as another massive test .
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:20 pm
Cas fan in piece. I felt a little emotional after watching his after match interview. He needs so much credit for how he has turned you around. He still recieves crap from many though.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:36 pm
doc-rhino wrote:
we could do the treble every year and it would still be Muzza (r.i.p) for me.



Seriously ? Just out of interest any reason in particular ?
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
