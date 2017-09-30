|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:19 am
He wlll go down in history as Leeds greatest coach much to the delight of the usual suspects on this forum.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:22 am
I've only been following Leeds for 20 years, but struggle to think of a coach during that time that didn't attract criticism, including from myself. It is the way of things, I like to think that the majority of critiism is borne out of passion for the club and the game. But some of vitriol aimed at BM, has IMO overstepped those bounds. He is a flawed individual, but so are we all and I wonder how long some of the armchair assasins would be able to stand up to the level pressure, criticism and abuse BM has stood upto.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:44 am
Do I always agree with his coaching decisions? No
Do I always understand why he does certain things? No
Will I ever do either of the above? Unlikely
Do I respect his integrity and record? Yes
I will still feel the need to criticise at times, but he's done a tremendous job at Leeds over the years and even those (like me) who haven't been his most ardent followers, should acknowledge that.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:51 am
TOMCAT wrote:
But some of vitriol aimed at BM, has IMO overstepped those bounds. He is a flawed individual, but so are we all and I wonder how long some of the armchair assasins would be able to stand up to the level pressure, criticism and abuse BM has stood upto.
Spot on.
Funny that over the last 18 months for backing the guy I've been called moron, stupid, idiot, deluded, brown noser, apologist and mocked about "excuses" in 2016 by those who know best on here.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:19 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
I've only been following Leeds for 20 years, but struggle to think of a coach during that time that didn't attract criticism, including from myself. It is the way of things, I like to think that the majority of critiism is borne out of passion for the club and the game. But some of vitriol aimed at BM, has IMO overstepped those bounds. He is a flawed individual, but so are we all and I wonder how long some of the armchair assasins would be able to stand up to the level pressure, criticism and abuse BM has stood upto.
Well I have followed Leeds for almost 60 years and you are right all coaches get criticised with much of it unfair and borne out of frustration. Having done a bit of coaching and managing I am only too aware of the view from the other side and so always try to allow coaches a great deal of benefit of the doubt because there are always other factors that the public are not awares of.
Nothing wrong with being critical as all coaches make mistakes but the personal abuse Mac has had to endure is way too much and way out of order and as others have said his record deserves nothing but respect. That he has overcome the constant sniping and backed himself and his players which says so much for his honest integrity. In getting this team to another GF without major recruitment and with several old stagers is some feat when you think where we were last year.
.
So very well done Brian and take a bow whether we win or not next week
Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:33 pm
Nothing to do with Barrie Mac
Well done Sinfield and Peacock for masterminding another trip to OT (snigger)
Loving the success and the silverware, keep them coming
Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:06 pm
I'm not much of one for stats...I assume in terms of finals and trophies etc there's now a huge gap between BMcD and anyone else at Leeds...?
Also how does he compare as all time SL most successful coaches?
Oh also for all the he was lucky with JP, Sinny etc...has any one ever heard owt but praise for BMcD from the golden generation (even retired players who are now free to say what they like?). In some ways managing a team of legends is harder (player power n all that) and yet BMcD has now reached GFs both twith both that and building a fresh side, no mean feat.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:14 pm
yeah he probably will.
Still think its time for change win or lose next week.
|