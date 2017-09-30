I've only been following Leeds for 20 years, but struggle to think of a coach during that time that didn't attract criticism, including from myself. It is the way of things, I like to think that the majority of critiism is borne out of passion for the club and the game. But some of vitriol aimed at BM, has IMO overstepped those bounds. He is a flawed individual, but so are we all and I wonder how long some of the armchair assasins would be able to stand up to the level pressure, criticism and abuse BM has stood upto.