Or you could look at a more successful comp that has promotion and relegation, I think they call it football premiership in the UK.
*NRL has much different dynamics involved because of the geography of the game.
as for p&r only being interesting if you are involved!!!!!you can say that about any game, let's scrap the grand final then!
Catalan and overseas players! So should Toronto just be n American players? The game has developed in France Toulouse are credit to that.
The answers are not easy.
Should SL be A 14 team comp? Or why not 16 franchise? P&R? They all have pros and cons, I will say the super 8s game generated more media coverage this year than in lots before.
*NRL has much different dynamics involved because of the geography of the game.
as for p&r only being interesting if you are involved!!!!!you can say that about any game, let's scrap the grand final then!
Catalan and overseas players! So should Toronto just be n American players? The game has developed in France Toulouse are credit to that.
The answers are not easy.
Should SL be A 14 team comp? Or why not 16 franchise? P&R? They all have pros and cons, I will say the super 8s game generated more media coverage this year than in lots before.