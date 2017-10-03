Two divisions of 10 assume you mean second and third tier?

How many in the top flight then? And question being what criteria do you use for the licence system? At the end of the 3 years how do you then demote/promote someone??? The problem with franchise is you then have 12/13/14 clubs who are getting the money from tv etc in theory cementing there position in that top flight, what process do you then use to change that top flight make up?

No one said rl was soccer, but it's not NRL either! All that was suggested was that franchise worked for one of the biggest competitions that being NRL.

Let's take RU instead then, you could argue that they are very close to the way RL works, I think Exeter are a prime example of how p&r can work successfully