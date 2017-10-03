WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Million Pound Game

Re: Million Pound Game
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:01 am
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 382
Or you could look at a more successful comp that has promotion and relegation, I think they call it football premiership in the UK.
*NRL has much different dynamics involved because of the geography of the game.
as for p&r only being interesting if you are involved!!!!!you can say that about any game, let's scrap the grand final then!
Catalan and overseas players! So should Toronto just be n American players? The game has developed in France Toulouse are credit to that.

The answers are not easy.
Should SL be A 14 team comp? Or why not 16 franchise? P&R? They all have pros and cons, I will say the super 8s game generated more media coverage this year than in lots before.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:58 am
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15971
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
RL is not soccer, we should protect and encourage ambition for the benefit of the sport. Two divisions of 10 with p&r between them and a 3 year licence protects the current ambitious clubs, allows expansion and provides those wanting to be ambitious a defined timeline/pathway to succeed. London, Toulouse and Toronto should be in that structure
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:28 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 382
Two divisions of 10 assume you mean second and third tier?
How many in the top flight then? And question being what criteria do you use for the licence system? At the end of the 3 years how do you then demote/promote someone??? The problem with franchise is you then have 12/13/14 clubs who are getting the money from tv etc in theory cementing there position in that top flight, what process do you then use to change that top flight make up?
No one said rl was soccer, but it's not NRL either! All that was suggested was that franchise worked for one of the biggest competitions that being NRL.
Let's take RU instead then, you could argue that they are very close to the way RL works, I think Exeter are a prime example of how p&r can work successfully
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:44 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15971
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
No I mean a two division full time SL. we should be currently able to central fund £1.8m and £1m pa respectively, but secure a better deal to increase that imo. One up/down between divisions and possibly a 2nd bottom v second top million pound game. Clubs apply to join every 3 years, at which point failing clubs can be replaced or the leagues expanded. The gap would be closer and fixtures very competitive in both comps, I also believe in min spends not max
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:41 pm
PC Plum
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1046
Location: Balamoray
2 conferences of 8 or 9, split on broadly 'geographical' lines - Yorks + London and Toronto / Lancs + Toulouse and Les Cats. Home away fixtures home or away as cross conference. Play off for Grand Final involving both conferences, and relegation, for one team. One cross conference game for Magic or 'on the road'. Conference 'of Origin' game to get the juices flowing. Monies graduated down finishing position, 12 home games, 12 away, one neutral. Offers more local derbies, hopefully more simple tv scheduling. Championship level below offers existing teams plus any new comers the chance to get into the top level, possibly in one year.
