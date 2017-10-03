WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Million Pound Game

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Million Pound Game

Post a reply
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:01 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 379
Or you could look at a more successful comp that has promotion and relegation, I think they call it football premiership in the UK.
*NRL has much different dynamics involved because of the geography of the game.
as for p&r only being interesting if you are involved!!!!!you can say that about any game, let's scrap the grand final then!
Catalan and overseas players! So should Toronto just be n American players? The game has developed in France Toulouse are credit to that.

The answers are not easy.
Should SL be A 14 team comp? Or why not 16 franchise? P&R? They all have pros and cons, I will say the super 8s game generated more media coverage this year than in lots before.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:58 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15962
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
RL is not soccer, we should protect and encourage ambition for the benefit of the sport. Two divisions of 10 with p&r between them and a 3 year licence protects the current ambitious clubs, allows expansion and provides those wanting to be ambitious a defined timeline/pathway to succeed. London, Toulouse and Toronto should be in that structure
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AshfordRay, BRIXTON and 74 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,7692,28576,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
TV
  
NZ
v
SAMOA
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
TV
  
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM