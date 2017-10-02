Why is it a farce? Ok change the scenario straight two up two down, club can be relegated knowing it's relegated with 6 weeks of the season left, what does that achieve? If yr going to have progression within the league then make it interesting.
I stand by it, the super 8s and qualifiers were exciting this year, no one can deny that, the emotion of that MP game is interesting.
If they got rid of the 4/5 play off the final result is the same just decided differently, yep this year that means Leigh would have been safe and Catalan in the championship! Who can deny that 1 point game last year was not drama.
It's my view that's all, franchise without a top to bottom change in the game achieves very little.
Keep some sort of p&r