Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:02 am
wire-quin
I suspect the problem in this game with P&R is clubs try to buy safety and spend above there means( we aren't as wealthy as football). Franchising provides time to settle the club.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:50 am
brian2
Times reporting the MPG is to be dumped and not used in the future, presumably because franchising to be re-introduced?
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:56 am
wire-quin
I hope so and if thats the case we need to understand the criteria and get a good proposal ready
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:56 am
itsmeagain
scrap stupid play off games and add extra two to SL and straight forward system of 2 down 2 up.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:01 pm
wire-quin
The 2 that go up being the 2 that go down and the players move from one to the other, nothing like turning the clock back 20 years.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:14 pm
itsmeagain
and what happens now has moved the game forward. its the same play off which has been exciting this year but still predictable who go es up and down. championship sides dont have the money and are not playing to SL standard week in week out so this resolves nothing. Stability and excitement are called for and that is beyond the depths of the fat cats at RFL
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:00 pm
TaRL PaRL
The million pound game was a great idea, you have a fully professional league on a salary cap, and a largley semi-pro game on half the salary cap. Created a bit more interest at the end of the season, but basically there would be no promotion or relegation because of the gap in quality between the leagues. Plus there was always a chance one of the Superleague 'franchises' would self-destruct financially, and this provided an instant replacement if that happened without costing the RFL anything. The blowing away of the salary cap has also blown away the concept. The superleague clubs can now be cast into the wilderness (championship) just because an owner in the lower league has a lot of money. The RFL either has to establish a fully professional league with all the fully professional clubs in it and re-impose the salary cap or re-introduce franchising.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:55 pm
Call Me God
northernbloke wrote:
I know it's not for everyone, and some folk think there should be no promotion demotion in our sport, but for me sport is about excitement and challenges.
The 8s I think have really come into there own.


Show us the massive increases in Attendances that this jeopardy has delivered...or the line of new top notch sponsors with their cheque books open, of the flow of players heading the NRL (It pretty much stopped the day Licencing did), or the extra column inches in the mainstream media that this end of season farce has delivered.

northernbloke wrote:
What confuses me is the whinging about the MP game. If you are to have promotion then why not make it exciting, all the complaints by clubs involved revolve around people losing jobs etc, only difference would be if they got rid of the MP game would be it's decided a different way, one club was still relegated from SL this year, yes it would have been Catalan but would that not have just made there game against Widnes the week before there MP game?


Nope....Widnes went up and were safe from relegation under licencing. The minute the comfort blanket was removed they regressed in their style of play...The Average the season they got their first Licence was 5,769 and they finished at the foot of the table.....they got that up to a 7,928 average the season that was the last of licencing was their average, 5,767 this year (less after the 8's)......RL isn't just about the 80 minutes on the park and until we get people at the helm who can grasp that, even if it miffs some of the "old guard" we will remain as we are.
