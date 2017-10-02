The million pound game was a great idea, you have a fully professional league on a salary cap, and a largley semi-pro game on half the salary cap. Created a bit more interest at the end of the season, but basically there would be no promotion or relegation because of the gap in quality between the leagues. Plus there was always a chance one of the Superleague 'franchises' would self-destruct financially, and this provided an instant replacement if that happened without costing the RFL anything. The blowing away of the salary cap has also blown away the concept. The superleague clubs can now be cast into the wilderness (championship) just because an owner in the lower league has a lot of money. The RFL either has to establish a fully professional league with all the fully professional clubs in it and re-impose the salary cap or re-introduce franchising.