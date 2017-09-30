WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Million Pound Game

Million Pound Game
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:47 am
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1219
So today we find out which team joins us in the Championship next season. The sensible money has to be on Leigh, they are playing the better rugby and are at home.
I however believe Catalan will not be allowed to drop out of Super League. Being that I am getting more cynical in my old age I fear a stitch up.
If I was a fan of Leigh I would be worried.
My prediction, Catalan to stay up. Leigh to get tucked up.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:30 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5436
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I however believe Catalan will not be allowed to drop out of Super League


How at this late stage do you propose the RFL will navigate themselves around that one???
Mac out!
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:46 am
itsmeagain
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 255
same way they did for Huddersfield two years running. Merged bottom of the league Huddersfield to Sheffield hence shhuddersfield and then the following time merged Hull to Gateshead and bottom of the league shuddersfield escaped again. First and only time we were bottom we were relegated and the same should happen to Cats if they are beaten.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:59 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5436
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
So who will Cats merge with Salford? Catalans red devils
Mac out!
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:50 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 355
So then with 6 minutes to go looks like Catalan are safe, good thing is all the doom Sayers can say the ref is responsible for the conspiracy to save Catalans from the drop.
Then again it shatters all the theories that Catalans never get any penalties!!!!
Not sure how that's going to work
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:31 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5436
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Cats deserved that. Bring on Leigh. They will clear out the old guard. That team looked tired.

So Leigh, TO, Toronto and Us for top 4

Fev Fax looking for the upset.
Mac out!
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:39 pm
Southern Reiver
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1336
Location: South of the Thames
Reserve judgement till we know what sort of pack and playmakers we have.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, itsmeagain and 58 guests

