So today we find out which team joins us in the Championship next season. The sensible money has to be on Leigh, they are playing the better rugby and are at home.
I however believe Catalan will not be allowed to drop out of Super League. Being that I am getting more cynical in my old age I fear a stitch up.
If I was a fan of Leigh I would be worried.
My prediction, Catalan to stay up. Leigh to get tucked up.
