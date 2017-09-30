(Website)

So today we find out which team joins us in the Championship next season. The sensible money has to be on Leigh, they are playing the better rugby and are at home.

I however believe Catalan will not be allowed to drop out of Super League. Being that I am getting more cynical in my old age I fear a stitch up.

If I was a fan of Leigh I would be worried.

My prediction, Catalan to stay up. Leigh to get tucked up.

I however believe Catalan will not be allowed to drop out of Super League



How at this late stage do you propose the RFL will navigate themselves around that one???



same way they did for Huddersfield two years running. Merged bottom of the league Huddersfield to Sheffield hence shhuddersfield and then the following time merged Hull to Gateshead and bottom of the league shuddersfield escaped again. First and only time we were bottom we were relegated and the same should happen to Cats if they are beaten. wire-quin

