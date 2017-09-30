Does anyone know why we've signed a 3rd hooker.
Conroy, Lumb now the guy from Doncaster.
Props are what we need as I can't see Law playing a full season as he seems to pick up a lot of injuries these days plus I think he is past his best.
I'm sure the club have there eye on some candidates but I would think this league were in doesn't have players knocking on the door to play in it.
Conroy, Lumb now the guy from Doncaster.
Props are what we need as I can't see Law playing a full season as he seems to pick up a lot of injuries these days plus I think he is past his best.
I'm sure the club have there eye on some candidates but I would think this league were in doesn't have players knocking on the door to play in it.