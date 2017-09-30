WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME DAY !!!

GAME DAY !!!
Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:37 am
As I type it's 5:30 pm in Vancouver but game day in Leyth.
To the fans in around Leyth, drag every body you can down to LSV and make some noise. You are the 18th man :CLAP:
To the fans around the world, I hope you get to see it on a tv screen somewhere, and join me as I grip the edge of my couch (though I doubt I'll be sat down much).
To the team who pull the jersey on tomorrow, I'm behind you all 100%. Give it everything you've got, tackle hard, watch down the middle and from acting halfback on our line, then don't be afraid to take them on out wide. I know you can do it !
To Derek, the coaching staff, and all the origanization, you have made my dream come true this year. My Dad god rest him, got to see his beloved Leyth in SuperLeague, and he even got to see our first win, first hand, and I was with him. Thank-you one and all. I will be here next season no matter.

Now let's hang on while the lads do the business. This is what sport is all about.
I BeLeighve :thumb:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:09 am
VL,I wouldn't like to be the opposition walking into the LSV today.Bird will be getting a few Birds... :thumb:
Image
Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:21 am
We need to get under Brids skin. He can be a penalty machine is he gets rattled. A little help from the 18th man wouldn't go amiss ;)
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:40 am
I would presume,they'll play him from the bench.I would also presume we have that covered.
Image
Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:24 am
Just watched the win against Huddersfiled last year that got us into SL. Could see my Dad smiling away every time Riddy potted those kicks from the touchline. Brought a tear to my eye. My Mum will be sat in his seat today representing us. I hope i see her lots as Ben Reynolds takes lots of kicks after lots of Leyth tries.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:55 am
Win or lose , I'll be cheering the players and coaching staff at the end , thoughly enjoyed the whole season
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:59 am
Couldn't think about this until we (Leeds) got yesterday out of the way but going to go over for today's game - can anyone tell me if it's possible to pay on the gate today or do you need to go to the ticket office first?

Thanks
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:23 am
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Couldn't think about this until we (Leeds) got yesterday out of the way but going to go over for today's game - can anyone tell me if it's possible to pay on the gate today or do you need to go to the ticket office first?

Thanks


Ticket office first.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/09/2 ... on-monday/

You shouldn't have a problem getting a ticket for the South stand (for fans of 'neutral' clubs) Only 6,250 sold up to yesterday, with North & West stands likely to be pretty full.

Congratulations on your remarkable turn round in the past twelve months. Hopefully we will still be in SL to enjoy the 'new' Headingley!
Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:34 am
VL. Its 9.20pm on Saturday night as I type this, but my mind is never away from thinking about this game. It will be 3am sunday morning in New Zealand when the game kicks off and I cant wait. To the players, coaches and all the fans and especially DB I wish you all the very best and will be glued to the tv and hope and prey we will still be in super league at the end of it. COME ON LEYTHERS GET BEHIND THE BOYS AND CHEER THEM HOME. :BOW: :CLAP:

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM