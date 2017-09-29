WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stevie Ward

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Stevie Ward

Post a reply
Stevie Ward
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:26 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 495
Location: Italy
Unfortunately I've just been told he's expected to be out for 3 months.

Pretty gutted for him. Willl miss Grand Final, World Cup and will be playing catch up with his pre-season.
Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication.
Re: Stevie Ward
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:27 pm
GCM1980 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 4:26 pm
Posts: 7757
MarioRugby wrote:
Unfortunately I've just been told he's expected to be out for 3 months.

Pretty gutted for him. Willl miss Grand Final, World Cup and will be playing catch up with his pre-season.

I really hope that's not true. Poor bloke just never gets any luck.
Re: Stevie Ward
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:32 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1198
MarioRugby wrote:
Unfortunately I've just been told he's expected to be out for 3 months.

Pretty gutted for him. Willl miss Grand Final, World Cup and will be playing catch up with his pre-season.


Tbf you started a thread on the Salford board saying you've heard the rumours of Koukash stepping aside at the club were nonsense only for then 24 hours later it was announced he was stepping aside. So whilst it doesn't look great for Ward I'll wait for a reliable source.
Re: Stevie Ward
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:35 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 495
Location: Italy
His seasons over. Even McDermnott confirmed he has dislocated his shoulder so he wont be back in contact training before Christmas
Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication.
Re: Stevie Ward
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:41 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5490
Location: Hill Valley
it's a real shame for him, he deserves to play next week after his seasons efforts, one of our best. I don't expect personally that he would have figured too heavily in Bennett's plans for the WC although he probably would have made the squad and will obviously miss a massive event to be a part of that doesn't come around that often in a players career. Sad all round, hope he can get back firing for next year.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, COYF, deginner, ducknumber1, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, finglas, GCM1980, Google [Bot], Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Norton123, RHINO-MARK, silentfacedpriest, The Avenger, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, Wilde 3, World of Redboy and 451 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,4421,87876,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM