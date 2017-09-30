The Magic Rat

PrinterThe wrote: I'm awaiting the inevitable rumour that Sinfield and Peacock came in and took training this week.

No its only because Mags and Burrow are leaving

Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?

Woody: For a beer?

Norm: No, for stupid questions.

What an achievement to get to the grand final. Obviously hope we win but just getting there is huge after the roller coaster 2 seasons. "Not once has anyone whinged, moaned, blamed refs or looked for answers other than what's inside. That's why this is special." - Brian McDermott 08th Oct 2011 batleyrhino

It certainly has been a roller coaster 18 months or so. As pleased as I am surprised with how the last month has gone. It's clear that there is a very special bond between the coach, players and club. I'm one of the doubters, perhaps because I don't always understand why some things are done, but what does that really matter.



It's fascinating I think.

We all appear to believe - there are some execeptions - that every other SL team is better coached, has more planned moves etc. etc. yet here we are in the GF.

Even last night Hull appeared to have more structure & a better kicking game yet we still won.

How do we do it?

What I find hardest to believe are the rumours people put on here about how players don't get on with the coach. Especially after his post match interviews. And how players have said he's the best coach they've worked under (sinfield, JJB). I was speaking to JJB (granted this was 3 years ago) and he said McDermott is the best man managing coach he's ever had. Yet we're always hearing the like of "garbutts leaving Cos he's fallen out with McDermott" and how he's a bully. Maybe it's true, we'll never know. But I just find it hard to believe. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joshheff90 wrote: What I find hardest to believe are the rumours people put on here about how players don't get on with the coach. Especially after his post match interviews. And how players have said he's the best coach they've worked under (sinfield, JJB). I was speaking to JJB (granted this was 3 years ago) and he said McDermott is the best man managing coach he's ever had. Yet we're always hearing the like of "garbutts leaving Cos he's fallen out with McDermott" and how he's a bully. Maybe it's true, we'll never know. But I just find it hard to believe.



You only have to listen to what he says in his press conferences to know that he's not a bullshitter, that when he speaks to the players he's not ever going to blow smoke up their arris's and just tell them how it is. some people hate the truth being told about them either to their face individually or within a group/team context, however it garners respect and loyalty and a willingness to do the very best you can.

If you treat everyone the same no matter if you're the rookie whose mum still wipes his booty or a seasoned vet you gain massively, it's also easier to do things that way, it sets your stall out, if you don't like it, you'll likely get shipped out even if you are a massive talent. The best man managers understand people, aren't afraid to give it straight and make hard decisions but also treat people as human beings and are fair in all aspects.

You only have to listen to what he says in his press conferences to know that he's not a bullshitter, that when he speaks to the players he's not ever going to blow smoke up their arris's and just tell them how it is. some people hate the truth being told about them either to their face individually or within a group/team context, however it garners respect and loyalty and a willingness to do the very best you can.

If you treat everyone the same no matter if you're the rookie whose mum still wipes his booty or a seasoned vet you gain massively, it's also easier to do things that way, it sets your stall out, if you don't like it, you'll likely get shipped out even if you are a massive talent. The best man managers understand people, aren't afraid to give it straight and make hard decisions but also treat people as human beings and are fair in all aspects.

I know Leeds have had some difficult times and expectations are always high but BM is a top coach and you're lucky to have him.

