We sat in last place in the league with only 3 wins from 17



15 months on we're heading back to Old Trafford.



Regardless of the result next week, regardless of what you think about performances, excitement value, squad, coach, CEO, recruitment, quality of opposition......it's a bloody good comeback and show of character, character which was questioned extremely heavily last year and often this year too. RHINO-MARK

Yep it is / fair play/kudos to all involved plus throw in the CC semi rout it magnifies that character even more.

Couldn't agree more. Hats off to the whole staff. Superb stuff.



Throw in the hammering at Cas at the start of the year. They still believed they could reach the GF afterwards and McDermott even came out and said so and got monumentally ridiculed.



PrinterThe wrote: Throw in the hammering at Cas at the start of the year. They still believed they could reach the GF afterwards and McDermott even came out and said so and got monumentally ridiculed.

Yep he did & i was one of them questioning him lets hope we at the very least give them a game next week. Yep he did & i was one of them questioning him lets hope we at the very least give them a game next week. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! Leeds Thirteen

PrinterThe wrote: Throw in the hammering at Cas at the start of the year. They still believed they could reach the GF afterwards and McDermott even came out and said so and got monumentally ridiculed.



None of this is down to McDermott , it's only is fault when we get beat dont you know .



Grand Final his year and a place in the World Club Series next season. Not bad going.



Leeds Thirteen wrote: None of this is down to McDermott , it's only is fault when we get beat dont you know .



I'm awaiting the inevitable rumour that Sinfield and Peacock came in and took training this week. I'm awaiting the inevitable rumour that Sinfield and Peacock came in and took training this week. GCM1980

You only really find the true measure of people in adversity, and McDermott and his players have shown true character to get here. I'm pleased for McDermott especially, as he'll never win over a section of the fans, and he deserves this. tvoc

Champions to qualifiers to grand finalists is some rollercoaster ride.



