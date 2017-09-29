WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualifiers to Grand Finalists

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Qualifiers to Grand Finalists

Post a reply
Qualifiers to Grand Finalists
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:46 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1198
We sat in last place in the league with only 3 wins from 17

15 months on we're heading back to Old Trafford.

Regardless of the result next week, regardless of what you think about performances, excitement value, squad, coach, CEO, recruitment, quality of opposition......it's a bloody good comeback and show of character, character which was questioned extremely heavily last year and often this year too.
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:50 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 930
Yep it is / fair play/kudos to all involved plus throw in the CC semi rout it magnifies that character even more.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:52 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 198
Couldn't agree more. Hats off to the whole staff. Superb stuff.
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:04 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1198
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Yep it is / fair play/kudos to all involved plus throw in the CC semi rout it magnifies that character even more.


Throw in the hammering at Cas at the start of the year. They still believed they could reach the GF afterwards and McDermott even came out and said so and got monumentally ridiculed.
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:41 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 930
PrinterThe wrote:
Throw in the hammering at Cas at the start of the year. They still believed they could reach the GF afterwards and McDermott even came out and said so and got monumentally ridiculed.

Yep he did & i was one of them questioning him lets hope we at the very least give them a game next week.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:09 pm
Leeds Thirteen User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm
Posts: 616
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
PrinterThe wrote:
Throw in the hammering at Cas at the start of the year. They still believed they could reach the GF afterwards and McDermott even came out and said so and got monumentally ridiculed.


None of this is down to McDermott , it's only is fault when we get beat dont you know .

Yet another grand final will not silence the know nowt Mac hating gimps on here .
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
Re: Qualifiers to Grand Finalists
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:16 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7938
Grand Final his year and a place in the World Club Series next season. Not bad going.
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:20 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1198
Leeds Thirteen wrote:
None of this is down to McDermott , it's only is fault when we get beat dont you know .

Yet another grand final will not silence the know nowt Mac hating gimps on here .


I'm awaiting the inevitable rumour that Sinfield and Peacock came in and took training this week.
Re: Qualifiers to Grand Finalists
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:26 pm
GCM1980 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 4:26 pm
Posts: 7757
You only really find the true measure of people in adversity, and McDermott and his players have shown true character to get here. I'm pleased for McDermott especially, as he'll never win over a section of the fans, and he deserves this.
Re: Qualifiers to Grand Finalists
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:52 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22265
Champions to qualifiers to grand finalists is some rollercoaster ride.

McDermott has been at the helm for some unique Leeds club milestone moments - good and bad. I don't care for him but what I think doesn't matter one jot.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJC, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, rollin thunder, sgtwilko, Wardy67 and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,4581,45976,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM