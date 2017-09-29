We sat in last place in the league with only 3 wins from 17
15 months on we're heading back to Old Trafford.
Regardless of the result next week, regardless of what you think about performances, excitement value, squad, coach, CEO, recruitment, quality of opposition......it's a bloody good comeback and show of character, character which was questioned extremely heavily last year and often this year too.
