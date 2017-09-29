WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 15 months ago

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 15 months ago

Post a reply
15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:46 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1196
We sat in last place in the league with only 3 wins from 17

15 months on we're heading back to Old Trafford.

Regardless of the result next week, regardless of what you think about performances, excitement value, squad, coach, CEO, recruitment, quality of opposition......it's a bloody good comeback and show of character, character which was questioned extremely heavily last year and often this year too.
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:50 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 928
Yep it is / fair play/kudos to all involved plus throw in the CC semi rout it magnifies that character even more.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:52 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 198
Couldn't agree more. Hats off to the whole staff. Superb stuff.
Re: 15 months ago
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:04 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1196
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Yep it is / fair play/kudos to all involved plus throw in the CC semi rout it magnifies that character even more.


Throw in the hammering at Cas at the start of the year. They still believed they could reach the GF afterwards and McDermott even came out and said so and got monumentally ridiculed.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, Boston Spa, Bubbles GB, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, craig hkr, Dadsylad, finglas, GCM1980, Google [Bot], Jamie101, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, jus@casvegas, Kawa1170, KingRoss11, leedsnsouths, McGuireofrEngland, OldFart2, poppys mum, PrinterThe, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, rhinos_bish, Saint #1, Saint_Claire, salfordfan, the artist, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino, will_leeds and 663 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,4052,51976,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
18
- 16HULL FC
TV
  
Full Time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM