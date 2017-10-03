(Website)

Uppo58 wrote: Gareth Ellis has had a greater effect on this club than any other player in our clubs history. Including Whiteley, Norton, Sterling and Smith.



^^^^^^ THIS^^^^^^



As I said in a previous post we have be extremely lucky to have witnessed both Ellis and Mini in the black & white but its impossible to compare the two and unfair. They are both fantastic players and will rightly go down in history as great players for this club.



Its impossible to truly quantify which is the better player as they both have tremendous talent which has driven this club to the success earned along with the other players in the squad.



But purely for the impact his signing has had on the club from day one and the poop comments from rival fans about we've paid over the odds etc for him just shows how regarded he was in the game worldwide when you see the comments from NRL fans down under saying he was a great in their game.



Chris71 wrote: ^^^^^^ THIS^^^^^^



As I said in a previous post we have be extremely lucky to have witnessed both Ellis and Mini in the black & white but its impossible to compare the two and unfair. They are both fantastic players and will rightly go down in history as great players for this club.



Its impossible to truly quantify which is the better player as they both have tremendous talent which has driven this club to the success earned along with the other players in the squad.



But purely for the impact his signing has had on the club from day one and the poop comments from rival fans about we've paid over the odds etc for him just shows how regarded he was in the game worldwide when you see the comments from NRL fans down under saying he was a great in their game.



Just wish we could have got one more season from him but more than happy he wants to stay part of the club.



It's not possible to compare different players from different era's, let alone different types of players from the same era. Ellis has been good, very good, not quite sure he's "legendary", but I am not sure what that accolade accounts for nowadays anyway. At least nobody has said he was "iconic"!!

Completely agree with Uppo there!



Gentle would have won us the treble.

What was Radders again? A bully and a gap toothed turd.



Mini is better than Ellis. Gentle would have won us the treble. What was Radders again? A bully and a gap toothed turd. Come on folks, this poster has form for hyperbole, inventiveness, and, quite frankly, the plainly ludicrous.



He doesn't rate Steve Norton or Arthur Bunting either.



Uppo58 wrote: In my opinion Gareth Ellis has had a greater effect on this club than any other player in our clubs history. Including Whiteley, Norton, Sterling and Smith.



I know we all have opinions but ......



I know we all have opinions but ...... Only been watching Hull since 1945 and the player since then that had the greatest effect on this club is not even mentioned. Of the others Whiteley is closest(and he was mentored by him).

Freddie Miller. wrote: Only been watching Hull since 1945 and the player since then that had the greatest effect on this club is not even mentioned. Of the others Whiteley is closest(and he was mentored by him).



francis?

Jake the Peg wrote: francis?





Good as Roy was, I think he had more influence as our coach.



The Dentist Wilf wrote: Completely agree with Uppo there! yes I haveCompletely agree with Uppo there!

I must have missed where you said Ellis was iconic Wilf, my apologies!



Hessle Roader wrote: Good as Roy was, I think he had more influence as our coach.



I loved him as a player and saw every match he played in Hull from joining in 1949 having seen him playing for a Warrington team that demolished us a season before .



As captain he was inspirational and also took on the player coach role for a few years before retiring midway through the championship winning season of 55/56. By then the team he had moulded into one of the best in the league was complete and went on to 3 successive championship finals with him as coach(2 won and 1 lost by a point).



