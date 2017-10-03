WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS

Re: ELLIS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:46 am
Uppo58 wrote:
Gareth Ellis has had a greater effect on this club than any other player in our clubs history. Including Whiteley, Norton, Sterling and Smith.


^^^^^^ THIS^^^^^^

As I said in a previous post we have be extremely lucky to have witnessed both Ellis and Mini in the black & white but its impossible to compare the two and unfair. They are both fantastic players and will rightly go down in history as great players for this club.

Its impossible to truly quantify which is the better player as they both have tremendous talent which has driven this club to the success earned along with the other players in the squad.

But purely for the impact his signing has had on the club from day one and the poop comments from rival fans about we've paid over the odds etc for him just shows how regarded he was in the game worldwide when you see the comments from NRL fans down under saying he was a great in their game.

Just wish we could have got one more season from him but more than happy he wants to stay part of the club.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: ELLIS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:49 pm
It's not possible to compare different players from different era's, let alone different types of players from the same era. Ellis has been good, very good, not quite sure he's "legendary", but I am not sure what that accolade accounts for nowadays anyway. At least nobody has said he was "iconic"!!
Re: ELLIS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:20 pm
yes I have :lol: :lol: :lol: Completely agree with Uppo there!
Re: ELLIS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:20 pm
Mini is better than Ellis. :)
Gentle would have won us the treble. :D
What was Radders again? A bully and a gap toothed turd. :lol:

Come on folks, this poster has form for hyperbole, inventiveness, and, quite frankly, the plainly ludicrous.
Re: ELLIS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:54 pm
He doesn't rate Steve Norton or Arthur Bunting either.
