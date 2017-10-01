WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS

Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:11 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18182
Location: Back in Hull.
Ignoring the nonsense on the previous page, massive loss his impact when on the pitch can clear for everyone to see.

I still hope we have a little bit of cap left for him to change his mind.

Either way I'm glad he is staying at the club.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:32 pm
Carlotti
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:39 pm
Posts: 580
One of the best three players to play for this club in my time,in great company with Knocker and Sterlo.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:10 pm
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6435
If some folks had seen what Ellis does off the field every day at training and the example he sets to everyone as a leader (and that's the important bit) plus the fact that he captained the Immortals of 2016, then although Mini is one of my absolute favourites and a massive hero, he's more reserved and isn't Gareth I'm afraid, although he'd be second after Mr Ellis on my team sheet every time. Gareth is a Hall of famer and in twenty years time when people actually remember the two back to back Wembley appearances and just how amazing a feat they were, it will be with the image of Ellis lifting that Trophy that they do it. They will say wow do you remember him and the memories will come flooding back. Just of course my opinion but for me a real icon of the game has passed into history this week.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:16 pm
des lawson
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 92
Simply an all time great,irreplaceable.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:07 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4138
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Ellis will probably go down as one of the all time greats not just of our club but in RL altogether.
We have been privileged as Hull FC fans to see such a great player in our colours and be a major force behind the upturn in the clubs fortunes.
He is irreplaceable but thank fully he is remaining a part of the club just reading his piece in the season pass brochure says it all about him.
We have really been blessed with some true greats in the past couple of years. It's impossible to compare the like of Ellis & Mini and unfair to do so as both have been a massive factor in the success we've all craved for. It comes to something when a player like Pritchard comes in and people can't decide if he was good or bad. For me that's due in most parts to the performances of players like Ellis, Mini & Manu without the he would probably have stood out.
Re: ELLIS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:17 am
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10173
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Minichello has being better, Sneyd has being more influential, Ellis is still a great player however and a great captain as well as being a great role model.

I try to defend you, and think you get a lot of unnecessary abuse on here, but that one line has just had me :lol: :lol: :lol: at my desk. Ridiculous statement!
Re: ELLIS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:53 am
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3989
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Karen wrote:
I try to defend you, and think you get a lot of unnecessary abuse on here, but that one line has just had me :lol: :lol: :lol: at my desk. Ridiculous statement!

Try to defend me, that made me chortle too, we all have our opinions but you're not being objective, looking at Ellis through rose tinted specs.
In actual on field performance (taking aside captaincy) he's well behind MM, Ellis has being nowhere near his NRL level in attack since his arrival, Minichello by comparison has been twice the player Ellis has in that department (in attack). he makes a heck of a lot more tackle busts, he takes the ball up far more often, he makes a similar amount of metres/carry and all that on the back of more tackles and more minutes per game. Yes Ellis makes a lot of hard tackles and the impact of that is obviously felt, yes he's a great captain and on the field leader but Minichello is the better player and has being through the last three seasons he's been here stats wise or whichever way you want to look at it.

Am I sorry we're losing Ellis, most definitely, but it's the right time for all concerned and means others have to step up to the plate be that Watts, Hadley or MP.
