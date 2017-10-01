Karen wrote:
I try to defend you, and think you get a lot of unnecessary abuse on here, but that one line has just had me
at my desk. Ridiculous statement!
Try to defend me, that made me chortle too, we all have our opinions but you're not being objective, looking at Ellis through rose tinted specs.
In actual on field performance (taking aside captaincy) he's well behind MM, Ellis has being nowhere near his NRL level in attack since his arrival, Minichello by comparison has been twice the player Ellis has in that department (in attack). he makes a heck of a lot more tackle busts, he takes the ball up far more often, he makes a similar amount of metres/carry and all that on the back of more tackles and more minutes per game. Yes Ellis makes a lot of hard tackles and the impact of that is obviously felt, yes he's a great captain and on the field leader but Minichello is the better player and has being through the last three seasons he's been here stats wise or whichever way you want to look at it.
Am I sorry we're losing Ellis, most definitely, but it's the right time for all concerned and means others have to step up to the plate be that Watts, Hadley or MP.
