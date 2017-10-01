(Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 27 posts • Page 3 of 3 Dave K. 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am

Posts: 18182

Location: Back in Hull.

Ignoring the nonsense on the previous page, massive loss his impact when on the pitch can clear for everyone to see.



I still hope we have a little bit of cap left for him to change his mind.



Either way I'm glad he is staying at the club. Carlotti

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:39 pm

Posts: 580

One of the best three players to play for this club in my time,in great company with Knocker and Sterlo. The Dentist Wilf

100% League Network



Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm

Posts: 6435

If some folks had seen what Ellis does off the field every day at training and the example he sets to everyone as a leader (and that's the important bit) plus the fact that he captained the Immortals of 2016, then although Mini is one of my absolute favourites and a massive hero, he's more reserved and isn't Gareth I'm afraid, although he'd be second after Mr Ellis on my team sheet every time. Gareth is a Hall of famer and in twenty years time when people actually remember the two back to back Wembley appearances and just how amazing a feat they were, it will be with the image of Ellis lifting that Trophy that they do it. They will say wow do you remember him and the memories will come flooding back. Just of course my opinion but for me a real icon of the game has passed into history this week. 2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM! des lawson

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm

Posts: 92

Simply an all time great,irreplaceable. Chris71

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am

Posts: 4138

Location: Never never land away with the fairies

Ellis will probably go down as one of the all time greats not just of our club but in RL altogether.

We have been privileged as Hull FC fans to see such a great player in our colours and be a major force behind the upturn in the clubs fortunes.

He is irreplaceable but thank fully he is remaining a part of the club just reading his piece in the season pass brochure says it all about him.

We have really been blessed with some true greats in the past couple of years. It's impossible to compare the like of Ellis & Mini and unfair to do so as both have been a massive factor in the success we've all craved for. It comes to something when a player like Pritchard comes in and people can't decide if he was good or bad. For me that's due in most parts to the performances of players like Ellis, Mini & Manu without the he would probably have stood out. I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like! Karen

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am

Posts: 10173

Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!

knockersbumpMKII wrote: Minichello has being better, Sneyd has being more influential, Ellis is still a great player however and a great captain as well as being a great role model.

I try to defend you, and think you get a lot of unnecessary abuse on here, but that one line has just had me at my desk. Ridiculous statement! I try to defend you, and think you get a lot of unnecessary abuse on here, but that one line has just had meat my desk. Ridiculous statement! Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008

"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011 knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3989

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Karen wrote: at my desk. Ridiculous statement! I try to defend you, and think you get a lot of unnecessary abuse on here, but that one line has just had meat my desk. Ridiculous statement!

Try to defend me, that made me chortle too, we all have our opinions but you're not being objective, looking at Ellis through rose tinted specs.

In actual on field performance (taking aside captaincy) he's well behind MM, Ellis has being nowhere near his NRL level in attack since his arrival, Minichello by comparison has been twice the player Ellis has in that department (in attack). he makes a heck of a lot more tackle busts, he takes the ball up far more often, he makes a similar amount of metres/carry and all that on the back of more tackles and more minutes per game. Yes Ellis makes a lot of hard tackles and the impact of that is obviously felt, yes he's a great captain and on the field leader but Minichello is the better player and has being through the last three seasons he's been here stats wise or whichever way you want to look at it.



Am I sorry we're losing Ellis, most definitely, but it's the right time for all concerned and means others have to step up to the plate be that Watts, Hadley or MP. Try to defend me, that made me chortle too, we all have our opinions but you're not being objective, looking at Ellis through rose tinted specs.In actual on field performance (taking aside captaincy) he's well behind MM, Ellis has being nowhere near his NRL level in attack since his arrival, Minichello by comparison has been twice the player Ellis has in that department (in attack). he makes a heck of a lot more tackle busts, he takes the ball up far more often, he makes a similar amount of metres/carry and all that on the back of more tackles and more minutes per game. Yes Ellis makes a lot of hard tackles and the impact of that is obviously felt, yes he's a great captain and on the field leader but Minichello is the better player and has being through the last three seasons he's been here stats wise or whichever way you want to look at it.Am I sorry we're losing Ellis, most definitely, but it's the right time for all concerned and means others have to step up to the plate be that Watts, Hadley or MP. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: barham red, Cardiff_05, DABHAND, GentlemanJohn, jeffers, Karen, knockersbumpMKII, PCollinson1990, Tinkerman23, tommyfinn and 264 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 27 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,007 2,617 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























