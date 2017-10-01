Ellis will probably go down as one of the all time greats not just of our club but in RL altogether.

We have been privileged as Hull FC fans to see such a great player in our colours and be a major force behind the upturn in the clubs fortunes.

He is irreplaceable but thank fully he is remaining a part of the club just reading his piece in the season pass brochure says it all about him.

We have really been blessed with some true greats in the past couple of years. It's impossible to compare the like of Ellis & Mini and unfair to do so as both have been a massive factor in the success we've all craved for. It comes to something when a player like Pritchard comes in and people can't decide if he was good or bad. For me that's due in most parts to the performances of players like Ellis, Mini & Manu without the he would probably have stood out.