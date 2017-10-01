WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS

Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:11 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18180
Location: Back in Hull.
Ignoring the nonsense on the previous page, massive loss his impact when on the pitch can clear for everyone to see.

I still hope we have a little bit of cap left for him to change his mind.

Either way I'm glad he is staying at the club.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:32 pm
Carlotti User avatar
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:39 pm
Posts: 580
One of the best three players to play for this club in my time,in great company with Knocker and Sterlo.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:10 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6435
If some folks had seen what Ellis does off the field every day at training and the example he sets to everyone as a leader (and that's the important bit) plus the fact that he captained the Immortals of 2016, then although Mini is one of my absolute favourites and a massive hero, he's more reserved and isn't Gareth I'm afraid, although he'd be second after Mr Ellis on my team sheet every time. Gareth is a Hall of famer and in twenty years time when people actually remember the two back to back Wembley appearances and just how amazing a feat they were, it will be with the image of Ellis lifting that Trophy that they do it. They will say wow do you remember him and the memories will come flooding back. Just of course my opinion but for me a real icon of the game has passed into history this week.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:16 pm
des lawson User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 92
Simply an all time great,irreplaceable.
