If some folks had seen what Ellis does off the field every day at training and the example he sets to everyone as a leader (and that's the important bit) plus the fact that he captained the Immortals of 2016, then although Mini is one of my absolute favourites and a massive hero, he's more reserved and isn't Gareth I'm afraid, although he'd be second after Mr Ellis on my team sheet every time. Gareth is a Hall of famer and in twenty years time when people actually remember the two back to back Wembley appearances and just how amazing a feat they were, it will be with the image of Ellis lifting that Trophy that they do it. They will say wow do you remember him and the memories will come flooding back. Just of course my opinion but for me a real icon of the game has passed into history this week.