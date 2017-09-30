WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS

Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:20 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
He's been immense for us.
Will our upward trajectory wane with his playing departure?
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:07 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Champion player and champion person. He'll go down in history as one of our greats.

Irreplaceable.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:50 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
One of the greats of the modern era.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:05 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Mrs Barista wrote:
Even as a Minichiello cheerleader I don't think he has been a better player for Hull than Gareth Ellis.

As good as minichiello has been you were a different team when Ellis played
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:21 pm
Airlie1984 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Leaves one big pair of shoes to fill! Well, they won't be filled will they, there's only a hand full of players on the planet that could have filled them over the last decade!

This guy deserves a statue commissioning to stand pride of place outside the KC in my eyes!

One of the greatest signings this club has ever made, and B2B challenge cup captain to boot!

God, he'll be missed!
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:10 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Minichello has being better, Sneyd has being more influential, Ellis is still a great player however and a great captain as well as being a great role model.


Ellis has been far more influential and important to us than either. The difference is huge when he's not there. More than any of our players. This year's been the nearest to us dealing with it when he's been out. Even then his 1st game back v Hudds it stood out a mile
We scored all our points with him on. Conceded all when he was off...
Best most important player I've seen in a hull shirt
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:58 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Irreplaceable. We will take some time to adjust to him not being there and I doubt we'll go anywhere near filling the void he leaves
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:22 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Jake the Peg wrote:
Irreplaceable. We will take some time to adjust to him not being there and I doubt we'll go anywhere near filling the void he leaves

Goes without saying. In the bracket of Sinfield at Leeds, O'Loughlin at Wigan, Roby at Saints. The best players of their generation and literally irreplaceable.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:38 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Just been looking at the team sheet for when Gaz got injured in the warm up for his debut at Headingley in 2013.
McDonnell, Crooks, Arundel, Yeaman, Briscoe, Holdsworth, Seymour, Pitts, Houghton, Lynch, Whiting, Galea Westerman, bench, Green, Johnson, O'Meley, Heremaia.

We have come a long way.
