knockersbumpMKII wrote: Minichello has being better, Sneyd has being more influential, Ellis is still a great player however and a great captain as well as being a great role model.

Ellis has been far more influential and important to us than either. The difference is huge when he's not there. More than any of our players. This year's been the nearest to us dealing with it when he's been out. Even then his 1st game back v Hudds it stood out a mileWe scored all our points with him on. Conceded all when he was off...Best most important player I've seen in a hull shirt