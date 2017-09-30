WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ELLIS

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:20 am
He's been immense for us.
Will our upward trajectory wane with his playing departure?
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:07 pm
Champion player and champion person. He'll go down in history as one of our greats.

Irreplaceable.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:50 pm
One of the greats of the modern era.
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:05 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Even as a Minichiello cheerleader I don't think he has been a better player for Hull than Gareth Ellis.

As good as minichiello has been you were a different team when Ellis played
Re: ELLIS
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:21 pm
Leaves one big pair of shoes to fill! Well, they won't be filled will they, there's only a hand full of players on the planet that could have filled them over the last decade!

This guy deserves a statue commissioning to stand pride of place outside the KC in my eyes!

One of the greatest signings this club has ever made, and B2B challenge cup captain to boot!

God, he'll be missed!
