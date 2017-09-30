Leaves one big pair of shoes to fill! Well, they won't be filled will they, there's only a hand full of players on the planet that could have filled them over the last decade!
This guy deserves a statue commissioning to stand pride of place outside the KC in my eyes!
One of the greatest signings this club has ever made, and B2B challenge cup captain to boot!
God, he'll be missed!
