Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:39 pm
hull2524
What a player and captain hes been, could have gone anywhere when he signed for us, top man and glad we still got him next year even if its not on the field, Thank you Gaz :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Re: ELLIS
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:43 pm
Cardiff_05
The best word I can use to describe him and his influence on Hull FC is 'catalyst'. The transformation we've undergone in recent years can largely be contributed to his leadership, motivation, dedication and him leading by example every single game.

Thanks Gareth. You've been more than brilliant.
Re: ELLIS
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:57 pm
RHINO-MARK
An outstanding player & genuine Legend here & down under.
All the best Gaz thanks for the memories & good luck in retirement.
Re: ELLIS
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:06 pm
UllFC
Absolutely brilliant player who has given his all and will go down in history for lifting back to back Challenge Cups. Deserves a Hall Of Fame entry in my eyes.
Re: ELLIS
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:32 pm
fun time frankie
How do you replace him
