Bullseye wrote:
Cas threatened only once when they were still in the game and that was when Eden lost the ball going over the line. The rest of the time they were being bullied up the middle and suffocated out wide.
And the try chalked off for obstruction. I agree thats how it felt though in general, leeds always in control.That said, it can't ever be overlooked how much not having Hardaker affected Cas. Would he have been in position to deny Leeds the opener? Possibly.would he have dealt with the kick that lead to McGuire first try? More than likely. And probably the second too. Add to that the attacking threat he brings too it adds at least a score or two when Cas are in good field position.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:22 pm
Superted wrote:
Not sure I've seen it mentioned anywhere, but I must give credit to James Child for his performance. I am one of his biggest critics, and my thoughts on his appointment have been discussed, but I thought he did a really good job on Saturday. He let the game flow, kept himself out of the picture and was I thought very consistent, which is usually the area he struggles IMO. I think Cas can probably feel a little hard done by on some of the dropped ball, there were a few that appeared to be strips, or certainly excessive pressure on the ball, which on another day could have been penalties, but then the same could be said for some of the Leeds dropped ball - and I actually think he got them all right, because my personal view is that the ball carrier should take more responsibility for keeping hold of it, only blatant reefing at the ball should be a penalty in my opinion.
So.... to sum it up, well done James Child - stepped up to the occasion and was on the top of his game.
Agreed.
But TBH when I watch as a neutral he's certainly nowhere near as bad as some people make out. Think some get hysterical about him.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:31 pm
Superted wrote:
Not sure I've seen it mentioned anywhere, but I must give credit to James Child for his performance. I am one of his biggest critics, and my thoughts on his appointment have been discussed, but I thought he did a really good job on Saturday. He let the game flow, kept himself out of the picture and was I thought very consistent, which is usually the area he struggles IMO. I think Cas can probably feel a little hard done by on some of the dropped ball, there were a few that appeared to be strips, or certainly excessive pressure on the ball, which on another day could have been penalties, but then the same could be said for some of the Leeds dropped ball - and I actually think he got them all right, because my personal view is that the ball carrier should take more responsibility for keeping hold of it, only blatant reefing at the ball should be a penalty in my opinion.
So.... to sum it up, well done James Child - stepped up to the occasion and was on the top of his game.
Thought he did well but went a bit overboard trying not to blow up for penalties. It's better than him giving a penalty fest granted but Leeds only got 1 penalty all game and that was for the obstruction no try. Thought there was a stone cold penalty on Walker for a second effort in the set leading to Briscoe's 2nd try, ended up better for us in the end but still doesn't make the call right.
Apart from the knock ons it wasn't too difficult a game to ref but the frustrating thing about him in the past it that in a normal league game he'd have probably found an extra 10-12 penalties. I heard someone at the game complaining about the number of times he went for the VR but they where scores that really did need checking.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:39 pm
Superted wrote:
Not sure I've seen it mentioned anywhere, but I must give credit to James Child for his performance. I am one of his biggest critics, and my thoughts on his appointment have been discussed, but I thought he did a really good job on Saturday. He let the game flow, kept himself out of the picture and was I thought very consistent, which is usually the area he struggles IMO. I think Cas can probably feel a little hard done by on some of the dropped ball, there were a few that appeared to be strips, or certainly excessive pressure on the ball, which on another day could have been penalties, but then the same could be said for some of the Leeds dropped ball - and I actually think he got them all right, because my personal view is that the ball carrier should take more responsibility for keeping hold of it, only blatant reefing at the ball should be a penalty in my opinion.
So.... to sum it up, well done James Child - stepped up to the occasion and was on the top of his game.
Pah! If it wasn't for Child Cas would have won. I'm surprised no-one has mentioned he is from Wakey & works in Leeds.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:56 pm
Child is never consistent with his decisions. For e.g he pinged Singleton early for being laid down in the ptb yet in the next 3 sets Cas did the same twice!
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:12 pm
The only area where Cas beat Leeds was in the penalty count & they couldn't make that pay.
I thought Child had an excellent game as he had in the semi too.
That was 9/10 that the Rhinos have won this year with him in charge.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:28 pm
I was surprised that so many Cas fans left almost on the final hooter. I know that lots of them are Leeds United fans, and I thought they'd relish the chance to join us in singing 'Marching On Together' at Old Trafford......
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:20 pm
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
A t least one myth has been laid to rest - that we only won previously because Sinfield and/or Peacock were the real coaches.
Not to worry, that myth can now be replaced by Leeds unable to win a big game without McGuire/Burrow.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:24 pm
tvoc wrote:
Not to worry, that myth can now be replaced by Leeds unable to win a big game without McGuire/Burrow.
I have absolutely no doubt something along those lines will be trotted out by the usual suspects when we have an inevitable wobble next year.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:12 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
I was surprised that so many Cas fans left almost on the final hooter. I know that lots of them are Leeds United fans, and I thought they'd relish the chance to join us in singing 'Marching On Together' at Old Trafford......
Even better a good round of YORKSHIRE YORKSHIRE YORKSHIRE would have been better from 60,000 yorkies .
