Bullseye wrote: Cas threatened only once when they were still in the game and that was when Eden lost the ball going over the line. The rest of the time they were being bullied up the middle and suffocated out wide.



And the try chalked off for obstruction. I agree thats how it felt though in general, leeds always in control.That said, it can't ever be overlooked how much not having Hardaker affected Cas. Would he have been in position to deny Leeds the opener? Possibly.would he have dealt with the kick that lead to McGuire first try? More than likely. And probably the second too. Add to that the attacking threat he brings too it adds at least a score or two when Cas are in good field position.

Agreed.



Agreed.

But TBH when I watch as a neutral he's certainly nowhere near as bad as some people make out. Think some get hysterical about him.



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1310

Thought he did well but went a bit overboard trying not to blow up for penalties. It's better than him giving a penalty fest granted but Leeds only got 1 penalty all game and that was for the obstruction no try. Thought there was a stone cold penalty on Walker for a second effort in the set leading to Briscoe's 2nd try, ended up better for us in the end but still doesn't make the call right.



Thought he did well but went a bit overboard trying not to blow up for penalties. It's better than him giving a penalty fest granted but Leeds only got 1 penalty all game and that was for the obstruction no try. Thought there was a stone cold penalty on Walker for a second effort in the set leading to Briscoe's 2nd try, ended better for us in the end but still doesn't make the call right.

Apart from the knock ons it wasn't too difficult a game to ref but the frustrating thing about him in the past it that in a normal league game he'd have probably found an extra 10-12 penalties. I heard someone at the game complaining about the number of times he went for the VR but they where scores that really did need checking.

Pah! If it wasn't for Child Cas would have won. I'm surprised no-one has mentioned he is from Wakey & works in Leeds.

