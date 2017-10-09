Sal Paradise

PrinterThe wrote: Well we had the usual talk of players needing changing and coaches needing changing which is fair enough I guess but some were saying the club ethos needing changing. After last night that is the most ridiculous thing.



Like McDermott said post match when they went through all that mess in 2016 and after the Cas hammering early season, the answer was to hold your nerve. Some fans didn't and call themselves realists, some fans could hold their nerve and were called apologists and sheep because of it.



It does beg the question as to how 2016 was allowed to happen - perfect storm or calamitous management?



The ethos/culture at the club has delivered spectacular results but the results shouldn't mask over its short comings.



Saturday night was a triumph for the club for which all deserve much praise. It does beg the question as to how 2016 was allowed to happen - perfect storm or calamitous management?

The ethos/culture at the club has delivered spectacular results but the results shouldn't mask over its short comings.



Sal Paradise wrote: It does beg the question as to how 2016 was allowed to happen - perfect storm or calamitous management?.



Saturday night answered that question. The only reason anyone would still ask is because they put all their eggs in the latter basket.

tvoc wrote: I'm hearing Castleford made 18 errors according to the stats, many IIRC were unforced errors - I'd describe that as them underperforming. Leeds were very good in these Play-Offs, would still have been hard to beat had CAS turned up.



I need to watch the game again, if I can bring myself to do it. It's always a bit different sober & not from behind the sticks. But Leeds made numerous errors, particularly in the first half, something like 4 in a row on the first tackle. Cas just weren't good enough to exploit it. I'm struggling to think of a period when I thought Cas looked particularly threatening. Whereas Leeds looked dangerous each time they got near our line.

A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite. chunkyhugo

Word of caution to the Cas fans putting a positive spin on the final by saying this season has set things up nicely for winning big next year.



As I see it, the 3 big Lancashire teams will be stronger next year, Leeds and Hull will be just as strong as this year. Opponents will be wise to the Cas style of play and they will return to their usual place of a team vying for a play-off place with the likes of Wakey and Catalans.



Cas have blown their golden opportunity to win the big prize, like Warrington have a couple of times.

To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.



chunkyhugo wrote: Word of caution to the Cas fans putting a positive spin on the final by saying this season has set things up nicely for winning big next year.



As I see it, the 3 big Lancashire teams will be stronger next year, Leeds and Hull will be just as strong as this year. Opponents will be wise to the Cas style of play and they will return to their usual place of a team vying for a play-off place with the likes of Wakey and Catalans.



Cas have blown their golden opportunity to win the big prize, like Warrington have a couple of times.



And crucially they need a new starting FB, not going to be easy at this time of year to get a good one.

chunkyhugo wrote: Word of caution to the Cas fans putting a positive spin on the final by saying this season has set things up nicely for winning big next year.



As I see it, the 3 big Lancashire teams will be stronger next year, Leeds and Hull will be just as strong as this year. Opponents will be wise to the Cas style of play and they will return to their usual place of a team vying for a play-off place with the likes of Wakey and Catalans.



Cas have blown their golden opportunity to win the big prize, like Warrington have a couple of times.





Ah okay , I'll not bother watching then.



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Bullseye

tigertot wrote: I need to watch the game again, if I can bring myself to do it. It's always a bit different sober & not from behind the sticks. But Leeds made numerous errors, particularly in the first half, something like 4 in a row on the first tackle. Cas just weren't good enough to exploit it. I'm struggling to think of a period when I thought Cas looked particularly threatening. Whereas Leeds looked dangerous each time they got near our line.



Cas threatened only once when they were still in the game and that was when Eden lost the ball going over the line. The rest of the time they were being bullied up the middle and suffocated out wide.

Jy Hitchcox also had a try ruled out . Plus Webster fell just short of the line first few mins. I was pretty disappointed with the first half, the second half was even worse !



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Neruda

Towns88 wrote: Jy Hitchcox also had a try ruled out .

the one where he didnt celebrate? not sure he ever grounded it tbh

