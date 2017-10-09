WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:40 am
Sal Paradise
PrinterThe wrote:
Well we had the usual talk of players needing changing and coaches needing changing which is fair enough I guess but some were saying the club ethos needing changing. After last night that is the most ridiculous thing.

Like McDermott said post match when they went through all that mess in 2016 and after the Cas hammering early season, the answer was to hold your nerve. Some fans didn't and call themselves realists, some fans could hold their nerve and were called apologists and sheep because of it.


It does beg the question as to how 2016 was allowed to happen - perfect storm or calamitous management?

The ethos/culture at the club has delivered spectacular results but the results shouldn't mask over its short comings.

Saturday night was a triumph for the club for which all deserve much praise.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
