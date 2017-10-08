|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1455
|
Huge congrats to Leeds and especially McDermott who is a very fine human as well as a dignified and skilled coach.
As a Wires fan, I hope our rise from the ashes of the qualifiers is as spectacular.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:12 pm
|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22279
|
DHM wrote:
In fairness to doom mongers some of the things BMD has said in interviews the last few days show him agreeing with many of their "negative" performance assessments of Leeds this year. For example "so far away from the Grand Final we were on the moon".
It would be interesting to hear an honest summing up of the last two seasons from him - something as a leader he can't do publicly and I wouldn't expect him to.
Just to add a little balance, it's very hard to remain a credible poster when you have been crying about the squad being "finished" for the last 10 years, and supply a constant supply of rumours about how f*******d the club is. Equally the same applies to the t*rd polishers, who try to justify terrible on field form and average recruiting (hookers are real and we needed one last year - one poster needs to shut the f*** up baiting everyone after his attempt to convince us all last season that the position simply didn't exist).
The win yesterday doesn't justify every opinion of some and disqualify all the opinions of others. It's just a great result for all Leeds fans.
This.
I hope Gary Hetherington is taking note - "This month is an important one, with games against Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors, and at its end we will be in a much better position to make an accurate judgement on the performance of all our players, coaching staff and senior management, including myself.... we are not stubborn enough to believe no change is always the best option."
Bloody doom monger, I hope he wasn't allowed to join in the celebrations
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 233
|
tvoc wrote:
This.
I hope Gary Hetherington is taking note - "This month is an important one, with games against Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors, and at its end we will be in a much better position to make an accurate judgement on the performance of all our players, coaching staff and senior management, including myself.... we are not stubborn enough to believe no change is always the best option."
Bloody doom monger, I hope he wasn't allowed to join in the celebrations
i must have missed his email after every other game we lost then, especially the one after the loss to Wakefield away
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:28 pm
|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22279
|
HyperbolicRhino wrote:
McDermott's methods may not be universally popular, but 4 Grand Final wins against 4 different teams says it all.
Indeed that is a great observation. No two teams are alike but all have been overcome. The best team over the season (not least in their four meetings with Leeds) not allowed to perform on the night - albeit coupled with their worst showing.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: philadelphia PA
|
it was as if Cas were mesmerized by Old Trafford
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:40 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1520
Location: West Side, Baltimore
|
lionarmour87 wrote:
it was as if Cas were mesmerized by Old Trafford
I don't buy that - no matter how much Powell and others say that Cas underperformed, we simply didn't let them play.
I've just watched the highlights and we blew Cas off the park. They couldn't handle the speed of the game. We kept the tempo relentless in attack and our line speed in defence was possibly as good as I've ever seen.
|
You come at the king - You better not miss.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:50 pm
|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22279
|
I'm hearing Castleford made 18 errors according to the stats, many IIRC were unforced errors - I'd describe that as them underperforming. Leeds were very good in these Play-Offs, would still have been hard to beat had CAS turned up.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:02 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1520
Location: West Side, Baltimore
|
tvoc wrote:
I'm hearing Castleford made 18 errors according to the stats, many IIRC were unforced errors - I'd describe that as them underperforming. Leeds were very good in these Play-Offs, would still have been hard to beat had CAS turned up.
Honestly, I don't get the idea of unforced errors ... This is RL not tennis, there's always some 80kg+ bloke or three hurtling towards you and a lot of Cas errors came when they were already behind and under pressure from the score/clock
There biggest unforced errors was not taking the two!
|
You come at the king - You better not miss.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:26 pm
|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22279
|
In this context unforced may not be the correct term but untypical might better describe Castleford's losing the ball so readily in contact, passes going to ground or in to touch, fumbles at the play the ball etc.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Frosties., hengirl, Jrrhino, LeedsLurch, marathonman, Rammer, rollin thunder, tommy_wiseau and 331 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,412
|1,823
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|