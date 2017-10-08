morrisseyisawire

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm

Posts: 1455



Huge congrats to Leeds and especially McDermott who is a very fine human as well as a dignified and skilled coach.



As a Wires fan, I hope our rise from the ashes of the qualifiers is as spectacular. tvoc

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

Posts: 22279

DHM wrote: In fairness to doom mongers some of the things BMD has said in interviews the last few days show him agreeing with many of their "negative" performance assessments of Leeds this year. For example "so far away from the Grand Final we were on the moon".

It would be interesting to hear an honest summing up of the last two seasons from him - something as a leader he can't do publicly and I wouldn't expect him to.



Just to add a little balance, it's very hard to remain a credible poster when you have been crying about the squad being "finished" for the last 10 years, and supply a constant supply of rumours about how f*******d the club is. Equally the same applies to the t*rd polishers, who try to justify terrible on field form and average recruiting (hookers are real and we needed one last year - one poster needs to shut the f*** up baiting everyone after his attempt to convince us all last season that the position simply didn't exist).



The win yesterday doesn't justify every opinion of some and disqualify all the opinions of others. It's just a great result for all Leeds fans.



This.



I hope Gary Hetherington is taking note - "This month is an important one, with games against Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors, and at its end we will be in a much better position to make an accurate judgement on the performance of all our players, coaching staff and senior management, including myself.... we are not stubborn enough to believe no change is always the best option."



Bloody doom monger, I hope he wasn't allowed to join in the celebrations This.I hope Gary Hetherington is taking note - "This month is an important one, with games against Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors, and at its end we will be in a much better position to make an accurate judgement on the performance of all our players, coaching staff and senior management, including myself.... we are not stubborn enough to believe no change is always the best option."Bloody doom monger, I hope he wasn't allowed to join in the celebrations Neruda

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm

Posts: 233

tvoc wrote: This.



I hope Gary Hetherington is taking note - "This month is an important one, with games against Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors, and at its end we will be in a much better position to make an accurate judgement on the performance of all our players, coaching staff and senior management, including myself.... we are not stubborn enough to believe no change is always the best option."



Bloody doom monger, I hope he wasn't allowed to join in the celebrations

i must have missed his email after every other game we lost then, especially the one after the loss to Wakefield away i must have missed his email after every other game we lost then, especially the one after the loss to Wakefield away tvoc

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

Posts: 22279

HyperbolicRhino wrote: McDermott's methods may not be universally popular, but 4 Grand Final wins against 4 different teams says it all.



Indeed that is a great observation. No two teams are alike but all have been overcome. The best team over the season (not least in their four meetings with Leeds) not allowed to perform on the night - albeit coupled with their worst showing. Indeed that is a great observation. No two teams are alike but all have been overcome. The best team over the season (not least in their four meetings with Leeds) not allowed to perform on the night - albeit coupled with their worst showing. lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm

Posts: 5936

Location: philadelphia PA

it was as if Cas were mesmerized by Old Trafford Soon we will be dancing the Fandango









FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.

JAMIE PEACOCK Omar Little

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm

Posts: 1520

Location: West Side, Baltimore

lionarmour87 wrote: it was as if Cas were mesmerized by Old Trafford



I don't buy that - no matter how much Powell and others say that Cas underperformed, we simply didn't let them play.



I've just watched the highlights and we blew Cas off the park. They couldn't handle the speed of the game. We kept the tempo relentless in attack and our line speed in defence was possibly as good as I've ever seen. I don't buy that - no matter how much Powell and others say that Cas underperformed, we simply didn't let them play.I've just watched the highlights and we blew Cas off the park. They couldn't handle the speed of the game. We kept the tempo relentless in attack and our line speed in defence was possibly as good as I've ever seen. You come at the king - You better not miss.



It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies? tvoc

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

Posts: 22279

I'm hearing Castleford made 18 errors according to the stats, many IIRC were unforced errors - I'd describe that as them underperforming. Leeds were very good in these Play-Offs, would still have been hard to beat had CAS turned up. Omar Little

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm

Posts: 1520

Location: West Side, Baltimore

tvoc wrote: I'm hearing Castleford made 18 errors according to the stats, many IIRC were unforced errors - I'd describe that as them underperforming. Leeds were very good in these Play-Offs, would still have been hard to beat had CAS turned up.



Honestly, I don't get the idea of unforced errors ... This is RL not tennis, there's always some 80kg+ bloke or three hurtling towards you and a lot of Cas errors came when they were already behind and under pressure from the score/clock



There biggest unforced errors was not taking the two! Honestly, I don't get the idea of unforced errors ... This is RL not tennis, there's always some 80kg+ bloke or three hurtling towards you and a lot of Cas errors came when they were already behind and under pressure from the score/clockThere biggest unforced errors was not taking the two! You come at the king - You better not miss.



It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies? tvoc

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

Posts: 22279

In this context unforced may not be the correct term but untypical might better describe Castleford's losing the ball so readily in contact, passes going to ground or in to touch, fumbles at the play the ball etc. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Frosties., hengirl, Jrrhino, LeedsLurch, marathonman, Rammer, rollin thunder, tommy_wiseau and 331 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 45 , 46 , 47 , 48 1 ... 44 479 posts • Page 48 of 48 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,646,412 1,823 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























