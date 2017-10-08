WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:27 pm
Huge congrats to Leeds and especially McDermott who is a very fine human as well as a dignified and skilled coach.

As a Wires fan, I hope our rise from the ashes of the qualifiers is as spectacular.
