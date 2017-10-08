woolly07 wrote:

I have now got to question the idea of having the man of steel award before the season ends.

Gale is MOS but McGuire is worth far more to Leeds than Gale was to Cas this year. A great big silver trophy shows that.



It was decided a few weeks ago but ask everyone now who was the most influential player that helped a club achieve something this year and it should be McGuire. Yes Gale helped Cas have their best season in decades but their hubcap win will be forgotten just like when Hudds won it. Unfortunately for Cas the top prize is the GF followed by Wembly.



All awards should wait till next week as the final game of the season really does matter.