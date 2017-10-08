WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:18 pm
ryano User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2850
woolly07 wrote:
I have now got to question the idea of having the man of steel award before the season ends.
Gale is MOS but McGuire is worth far more to Leeds than Gale was to Cas this year. A great big silver trophy shows that.

It was decided a few weeks ago but ask everyone now who was the most influential player that helped a club achieve something this year and it should be McGuire. Yes Gale helped Cas have their best season in decades but their hubcap win will be forgotten just like when Hudds won it. Unfortunately for Cas the top prize is the GF followed by Wembly.

All awards should wait till next week as the final game of the season really does matter.


Knobrot! The Harry Sunderland is for that. So you think Mags should have been MOS? Laughable. It's voted by the players isn't it? I think they know best!
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:29 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1294
Stats are up. Stevie Ward our top tackler with 40. Really thought Milner would have a big game for them but he came up NINE missed tackles and 3 errors.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:39 pm
deginner User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Jul 10, 2009 7:43 pm
Posts: 136
Where can one see these stats?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:43 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1294
deginner wrote:
Where can one see these stats?


http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... port/53206
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:06 pm
Jonesy's a Legend User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1731
Location: in the stanningley club house
i am absolutely speechless after yesterdays win
what a real show of guts and determination from the whole club in turning around our clubs fortunes from 2016 and also the embarrassing heavy defeat away to cas earlier in the season,brian mac called it holding their nerve and they certainly did that to deliver yet another gf win against all the odds

the moral of this is,write this club off at your peril :CLAP:
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:37 pm
ant1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 920
woolly07 wrote:

All awards should wait till next week as the final game of the season really does matter.


I totally agree, not sure that Gale would lose the MOS vote, but surely Mac deserves Coach of the Year transforming the team from qualifiers to CHAMPIONS without breaking the bank.
Well done Brian and everyone connected with the club.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:53 pm
Bavaria Crown Tiger User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jun 15, 2003 11:37 pm
Posts: 1877
Location: Wheldon Road End - Next To The Burger Van
Well done Leeds. Outclassed us in every department. Think we made 18? errors throughout which is criminal in a final. Whilst you made errors yourself every time we got the ball in decent ish position from your errors we messed up completely. Still was a good day out and hopefully a learning curve for us for future times.
There are four billion other girls who want to make love to you....and me
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:04 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 213
DP was very honest in his post match interview. Cas possibly put in their worst performance of the season allied to a Leeds side that was not going to let two legends leave the playing staff without one more GF ring. DP is a fine coach and hopefully will come back to Headingley one day. He's got unfinished business at Cas for now.
