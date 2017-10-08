Fantastic performance from Leeds. I understand why people would say Cas didn’t do themselves justice however I’d say they played well in the first 10 mins but Leeds defence held them out. I think a large factor as to why Cas weren’t very good was that Leeds didn’t allow them to be.



I also think too much is being made of the amount of knock-ons. I don’t think it came across on tv just how much it rained and how greasy the ball was. A ball that has been criticised by both coaches as well. I think in the circumstances it’s unsurprising.



I think missing Hardaker really hit Cas, especially in the first half. He usually always saves 1 try and would have added significantly to their attack, especially with kick returns.

I also think the occasion got to Cas somewhat and that Leeds were outstanding in terms of discipline and commitment and sticking to their roles. McGuire in particular was fantastic, it was like watching Sinfield in Grand Final mode.



I am however now a bit concerned about Gale at half back for England. He got very rattled when put under pressure and when his pack weren’t rolling him forward. Something that will definitely happen v Australia.