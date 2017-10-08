WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:30 am
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6273
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
Very special performance by a group of players led by a man who has the most strong minded determination I’ve ever seen.

Well done Brian and the boys.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:44 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4605
Location: Living the Dream
Tremendous performance from the full squad who were once again so well prepared and motivated by Mac with a winning game plan. Leeds dominated from start to finish with McGuire outstanding Moon not far behind with Ward.

Moon’s centre play for Briscoe’s 2nd try was class and right in front of our seats was worth the flight over on its own
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:51 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5521
Location: Hill Valley
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Moon’s centre play for Briscoe’s 2nd try was class and right in front of our seats was worth the flight over on its own


It was but the pass was a mile forward and i know that for a fact as we were also sat in that corner.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:53 am
Jrrhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 224
What a way for to legends to bow out of squad and what a to end the season for a great group of players and a great club only three things left to say now, MOT ALAW CHAMPIONES!!!!!!!!!!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:39 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 832
I have now got to question the idea of having the man of steel award before the season ends.
Gale is MOS but McGuire is worth far more to Leeds than Gale was to Cas this year. A great big silver trophy shows that.

It was decided a few weeks ago but ask everyone now who was the most influential player that helped a club achieve something this year and it should be McGuire. Yes Gale helped Cas have their best season in decades but their hubcap win will be forgotten just like when Hudds won it. Unfortunately for Cas the top prize is the GF followed by Wembly.

All awards should wait till next week as the final game of the season really does matter.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:47 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1291
I think it'd still go to Gale for the season if awarded after the GF......although Hardaker might not be in the top 3 anymore ;)
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:21 pm
GCM1980 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 4:26 pm
Posts: 7760
Biff Tannen wrote:
It was but the pass was a mile forward and i know that for a fact as we were also sat in that corner.

You didn't need to be sat in that corner to see that! The game was gone for Cas anyway.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:52 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1656
woolly07 wrote:
I have now got to question the idea of having the man of steel award before the season ends.
Gale is MOS but McGuire is worth far more to Leeds than Gale was to Cas this year. A great big silver trophy shows that.

It was decided a few weeks ago but ask everyone now who was the most influential player that helped a club achieve something this year and it should be McGuire. Yes Gale helped Cas have their best season in decades but their hubcap win will be forgotten just like when Hudds won it. Unfortunately for Cas the top prize is the GF followed by Wembly.

All awards should wait till next week as the final game of the season really does matter.

I was think that, in fact i was thinking (probably will) starting a thread on the VT

People and especially sky team, been hanging coach of year and man is steel round Powell and gale after about 8 rounds, much preferred the old awards super league player of the year, and separate mos award. Gale probably has been week in week out best player just like brough was a few years ago, but both are very week mos winners, not exceptional or biggest impact which is what the award is for, hence it is called man of Steel not player if the year.

Plus Powell coached a team people were tipping big things for, most people thought Leeds would struggle again to avoid or end up in middle 8's from middle 8's to champs that's the coach of the year.

Also Oliver Gildart, good player but a 3-4 year first team player. Walker 18 12 super league games and plays like an experienced driver vet in a grand final, that's the young player of the year.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJC, Bing [Bot], Bulls4Champs, D4mo78, Darwinsdad, Frosties., Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, huddiepuddies, HyperbolicRhino, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, malcadele, Maverick Rhino, nantwichexile, PrinterThe, Rhinoshaund III, silentfacedpriest, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, vitch, Wardy67, WF Rhino, xparksider and 644 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,0092,86776,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM