woolly07 wrote: I have now got to question the idea of having the man of steel award before the season ends.

Gale is MOS but McGuire is worth far more to Leeds than Gale was to Cas this year. A great big silver trophy shows that.



It was decided a few weeks ago but ask everyone now who was the most influential player that helped a club achieve something this year and it should be McGuire. Yes Gale helped Cas have their best season in decades but their hubcap win will be forgotten just like when Hudds won it. Unfortunately for Cas the top prize is the GF followed by Wembly.



All awards should wait till next week as the final game of the season really does matter.

I was think that, in fact i was thinking (probably will) starting a thread on the VTPeople and especially sky team, been hanging coach of year and man is steel round Powell and gale after about 8 rounds, much preferred the old awards super league player of the year, and separate mos award. Gale probably has been week in week out best player just like brough was a few years ago, but both are very week mos winners, not exceptional or biggest impact which is what the award is for, hence it is called man of Steel not player if the year.Plus Powell coached a team people were tipping big things for, most people thought Leeds would struggle again to avoid or end up in middle 8's from middle 8's to champs that's the coach of the year.Also Oliver Gildart, good player but a 3-4 year first team player. Walker 18 12 super league games and plays like an experienced driver vet in a grand final, that's the young player of the year.