Homer Simpson

Great win. Wished I'd been there but Marge took me to matiritus. Thanks to radio Leeds and a you tuber for saving the day. Mot It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan" Wildthing

Congrats, I have a grudging respect for Leeds and that performance when it mattered certainly deserved respect.

rhino65 wrote: I feel sorry for the doom mongers who can't or won't contribute to our success/ celebration because of embarrassment for the utter cack they've spouted this year. As Sir Kev eloquently put....this ones for you!



In fairness to doom mongers some of the things BMD has said in interviews the last few days show him agreeing with many of their "negative" performance assessments of Leeds this year. For example "so far away from the Grand Final we were on the moon".

It would be interesting to hear an honest summing up of the last two seasons from him - something as a leader he can't do publicly and I wouldn't expect him to.



Just to add a little balance, it's very hard to remain a credible poster when you have been crying about the squad being "finished" for the last 10 years, and supply a constant supply of rumours about how f*******d the club is. Equally the same applies to the t*rd polishers, who try to justify terrible on field form and average recruiting (hookers are real and we needed one last year - one poster needs to shut the f*** up baiting everyone after his attempt to convince us all last season that the position simply didn't exist).



In fairness to doom mongers some of the things BMD has said in interviews the last few days show him agreeing with many of their "negative" performance assessments of Leeds this year. For example "so far away from the Grand Final we were on the moon".

It would be interesting to hear an honest summing up of the last two seasons from him - something as a leader he can't do publicly and I wouldn't expect him to.

Just to add a little balance, it's very hard to remain a credible poster when you have been crying about the squad being "finished" for the last 10 years, and supply a constant supply of rumours about how f*******d the club is. Equally the same applies to the t*rd polishers, who try to justify terrible on field form and average recruiting (hookers are real and we needed one last year - one poster needs to shut the f*** up baiting everyone after his attempt to convince us all last season that the position simply didn't exist).

The win yesterday doesn't justify every opinion of some and disqualify all the opinions of others. It's just a great result for all Leeds fans.



I've seen comments on Twitter that it was the worst GF in 20 years, and a guy on the bus home who watched it in the pub said the same. I put that down to our defence. This team knows you don't need to win the game by half time. Cas got no time on the ball and we scrambled as well as you'll see. Gale couldn't have been fully fit and we have him no time. On the back of that we broke their resolve and scored some nice tries.



Much like when we beat them at Wembley, our tactics were spot on. Don't get an extra trophy for winning pretty or winning a classic.Credit where it's due, we'll done Brian McDermott.



I do expect Cas to be stronger next year on the back of defeat.



Finally, it's been an honour to watch this team and their character. We've been spoilt over the last 14 years and last night felt like the end of an era Biff Tannen

Parkside Freddie wrote: It'll be a typical tense first half, but Cas to speed it up after half time and run out winners by 10 points.



I think a 10 point loss would be a credible effort by Leeds.



fail again.



fail again.

See you sometime next year Billy, look forward to your new username

I ate humble pie for breakfast. Tasted great!



Well done to the whole team. Outstanding stuff.



The moment I started to be really confident was in the last minute of the first half. The ball went out for a Leeds scrum. The Leeds players rushed to form it to stop the clock. They wanted that last set of six. They didn't look to rest on their existing lead. In that set, Danny Mags kicked the first of his dg's. At the half tine hooter, the players did something I've loved since it began in Tony Smith's era. They gathered together and, as a team, jogged past the walking Cas team. If you

wanna know

the real deal about the Leeds

I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all

PrinterThe



There was a scrum several minutes earlier when we kicked into touch down there end and I noticed some of the Cas forwards really struggling to make it back to form the scrum. Was then I thought we might have them here, they looked tired and we haven't even reached HT. FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member



Maybe some (not all) of the cocky classy cas fans will now understand the true power of the dark side of the force. Winning poxy league games against your rivals doesn't mean it'll be a cakewalk when the title is on the line.



Where was luke gales 'post try cat walk strut'? There's been a real air of cocky confident swagger about them all season.



For 66-10 you get sod all.



For 66-10 you get sod all.

For 24-6 we get a super league title.



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



DHM wrote: In fairness to doom mongers some of the things BMD has said in interviews the last few days show him agreeing with many of their "negative" performance assessments of Leeds this year. For example "so far away from the Grand Final we were on the moon".

It would be interesting to hear an honest summing up of the last two seasons from him - something as a leader he can't do publicly and I wouldn't expect him to.



Just to add a little balance, it's very hard to remain a credible poster when you have been crying about the squad being "finished" for the last 10 years, and supply a constant supply of rumours about how f*******d the club is. Equally the same applies to the t*rd polishers, who try to justify terrible on field form and average recruiting (hookers are real and we needed one last year - one poster needs to shut the f*** up baiting everyone after his attempt to convince us all last season that the position simply didn't exist).



The win yesterday doesn't justify every opinion of some and disqualify all the opinions of others. It's just a great result for all Leeds fans.



nantwichexile

This



FlexWheeler wrote: Maybe some (not all) of the cocky classy cas fans will now understand the true power of the dark side of the force. Winning poxy league games against your rivals doesn't mean it'll be a cakewalk when the title is on the line.



Where was luke gales 'post try cat walk strut'? There's been a real air of cocky confident swagger about them all season.



When Cas had a try disallowed in the first half by the VR, Gale (preparing for a conversion) just threw a towel down and diva spin in a real hissy fit that Wilkin would've been proud of on GF night.



As for Cas' winning run against us, to twist a Meatloaf song



"Now don't be saddddd, because 8 out of 9 ain't bad!"

