Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:51 am
Great win. Wished I'd been there but Marge took me to matiritus. Thanks to radio Leeds and a you tuber for saving the day. Mot
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:29 am
Congrats, I have a grudging respect for Leeds and that performance when it mattered certainly deserved respect.
Wakefield TRINITY
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:36 am
rhino65 wrote:
I feel sorry for the doom mongers who can't or won't contribute to our success/ celebration because of embarrassment for the utter cack they've spouted this year. As Sir Kev eloquently put....this ones for you!


In fairness to doom mongers some of the things BMD has said in interviews the last few days show him agreeing with many of their "negative" performance assessments of Leeds this year. For example "so far away from the Grand Final we were on the moon".
It would be interesting to hear an honest summing up of the last two seasons from him - something as a leader he can't do publicly and I wouldn't expect him to.

Just to add a little balance, it's very hard to remain a credible poster when you have been crying about the squad being "finished" for the last 10 years, and supply a constant supply of rumours about how f*******d the club is. Equally the same applies to the t*rd polishers, who try to justify terrible on field form and average recruiting (hookers are real and we needed one last year - one poster needs to shut the f*** up baiting everyone after his attempt to convince us all last season that the position simply didn't exist).

The win yesterday doesn't justify every opinion of some and disqualify all the opinions of others. It's just a great result for all Leeds fans.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
