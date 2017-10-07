WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:07 pm
DHM User avatar
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8503
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Mark Laurie wrote:
An incredible achievement. About a year ago I watched McGuire limp off away at London, he had gone the whole season without a try and looked shot. To produce the end of season he has is the mark of a great competitor as well as great talent. That pick up for the try was pure class.
After cas away and even wakey away in august I would have not believed this end. McD's ability to mange a season's end is exceptional.
Tough conditions but cas dropped too much ball and the hardaker factor must have taken a toll.
Leeds forwards stood up again. They should all take a bow. Briiscoe and stevie ward magic night for them.
I can't speyk.


Mags now takes his place as my all time favourite Leeds player. I'll have to change my user name (sorry Dave Heron). Maybe "Danny McGuire's Knees" - DMK sounds good to me :)
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:14 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1284
McGuire has to go down as the greatest player in GF history. Tonight's showing and 2015's 2 try MOM performance, clinching try in 2004 and 2 tries in 2008. Scored a try in our losing effort in 2005 and put in the kick for Smith's winner in 2009.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:29 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1291
Taken from the VT....

Superted wrote:
Superted wrote:
Leeds now guaranteed a semi-final spot. I said it on another thread recently; I can see Leeds winning the whole thing, which as im a Leeds fan would be great, but as a rugby league fan, it will be an absolute embarrassment for Super League.
The fact this Leeds team are 2 wins from being Champions is a sad sad indication of how poor the standard of Super League now is. This isn't a dig at teams like Cas, Wakey etc who are doing well this year (which seems to be the usual direction any discussion on this topic takes), but just the game over here as a whole. This version of the Leeds team would get absolutely slaughtered by the previous championship winning Leeds teams of the Super League era.
Something needs to change drastically!


Parkside Freddie wrote:
Won't happen. Leeds aren't good enough to win the grand final. A narrow home victory against a still drunk Hull side is nothing to get giddy about.

Cas, Hull & Saints will all turn Leeds over at a stroll when it matters.


Fredrico... on this occasion, I'm very happy to say 'I told you so'....

Anything to say?

I'll stand by my original point, for all I'm delighted with the performance and result, particularly for McGuire (who should be 6 for England) and Burrow, it's an embarrassment that a team can be so mediocre all year and still comfortably take out the big one.

Anyway, on with the drinking - cheers all!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:37 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1263
Outstanding defensive performance and I actually think we deserved a complete shut out.

One of McGuires best games in a Leeds shirt and it is somewhat fitting that Sinny Mags and Rob all now have two MotM awards in GFs.

I think Cas actually played prety well in the first half but they seemed to think they could blow us out the water and when they didnt they seemed to get frustrated and eventually crumbled in the second half.

Wish Burrow had been given more minutes, but given the nature of the game I can understand not bringing him on earlier.

FWIW I think Cas will win it next year especially if they keep Hardaker.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:43 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3496
hardaker will be banned mate.



Congratulations on the victory tonight. Champion side are leeds. I went to Manchester Uni between 2007-11 and went to enough grand finals to know what leeds can do when it matters, and tonight was right up there. To see us decline a shot at goal after 3 minutes left me gobsmacked. Again, doesn't change the outcome but experience and game management in the big games is massive.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:52 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1291
Towns88 wrote:
hardaker will be banned mate.



Congratulations on the victory tonight. Champion side are leeds. I went to Manchester Uni between 2007-11 and went to enough grand finals to know what leeds can do when it matters, and tonight was right up there. To see us decline a shot at goal after 3 minutes left me gobsmacked. Again, doesn't change the outcome but experience and game management in the big games is massive.


Cracking post - well done lad!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:54 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8766
Location: Leeds
Refusing the 2 in the big game seems a hallmark of Powell coached teams. Very naive,
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
