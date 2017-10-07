WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:07 pm
Mark Laurie wrote:
An incredible achievement. About a year ago I watched McGuire limp off away at London, he had gone the whole season without a try and looked shot. To produce the end of season he has is the mark of a great competitor as well as great talent. That pick up for the try was pure class.
After cas away and even wakey away in august I would have not believed this end. McD's ability to mange a season's end is exceptional.
Tough conditions but cas dropped too much ball and the hardaker factor must have taken a toll.
Leeds forwards stood up again. They should all take a bow. Briiscoe and stevie ward magic night for them.
I can't speyk.


Mags now takes his place as my all time favourite Leeds player. I'll have to change my user name (sorry Dave Heron). Maybe "Danny McGuire's Knees" - DMK sounds good to me :)
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:14 pm
McGuire has to go down as the greatest player in GF history. Tonight's showing and 2015's 2 try MOM performance, clinching try in 2004 and 2 tries in 2008. Scored a try in our losing effort in 2005 and put in the kick for Smith's winner in 2009.
