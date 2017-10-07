Mark Laurie wrote:

An incredible achievement. About a year ago I watched McGuire limp off away at London, he had gone the whole season without a try and looked shot. To produce the end of season he has is the mark of a great competitor as well as great talent. That pick up for the try was pure class.

After cas away and even wakey away in august I would have not believed this end. McD's ability to mange a season's end is exceptional.

Tough conditions but cas dropped too much ball and the hardaker factor must have taken a toll.

Leeds forwards stood up again. They should all take a bow. Briiscoe and stevie ward magic night for them.

I can't speyk.