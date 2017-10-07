The Eagle wrote: The non use of subs is a strange one, and what you say above is the only way I have been able to rationalize it these last few years.

I think it's worth noting that he rarely if ever employs the same subs strategy in play off games. I would go as far as saying the McDermott more than any other coach uses weekly league games as preparation for more important games to come, with the two points being sometimes less important than the lessons learned. Yes, in this structure wins are important to secure a good league position and make the top 4, but ask Cas fans tonight how much the 8 points they took off us in the league matter right now? McDermott is a master of getting his team ready for when it matters the most. In the cup semi they were caught out by a Hull team playing close to their best, and the players and coach were devastated. Tonight they made sure they didn't make the same mistakes twice. McDermott's methods may not be universally popular, but 4 Grand Final wins against 4 different teams says it all.