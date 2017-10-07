|
Took great pleasure in watching Leeds win.
Diablo1967 said ''A pub-landlord running a professional sporting outfit in the best league in the hemisphere? Laughable''
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:20 pm
Leeds get Hardaker on the cheap, go on to win 3 GFs, 2 CCs and a WCC, he goes on to win MOS, then Leeds get 150k for him, and then he goes and has a meltdown a week before the GF to all but gift the title to Leeds. GH and McDermott couldn't have planned it better
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:26 pm
Amazing in so many ways. Two club legends bowing out on a high.
Winning a final without Sinfield. McGuire controlled the game like Sinfield tonight.
Burrow, McGuire and jjb now have eight rings. They have officially run out of fingers.
Great to see Stevie ward come through are his injury, and as mentioned in the interview having some dark days this week.
Great to see briscoe who's has a tough year end on such a high.
Great for McDermott who has emphatically put to bed the fact that it was Sinfield and peacock who ran the team. Such a thoughtful man. Always deflects praise to the players. The first man to win 4 grand finals. We fans may not understand his methods, but it's hard to argue with the results. I've thought this for a while, but maybe the reason people don't get his way of doing things, is because he sees the game in a way no one on here could even dream about.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
The Eagle wrote:
Amazing in so many ways. Two club legends bowing out on a high.
Winning a final without Sinfield. McGuire controlled the game like Sinfield tonight.
Burrow, McGuire and jjb now have eight rings. They have officially run out of fingers.
Great to see Stevie ward come through are his injury, and as mentioned in the interview having some dark days this week.
Great to see briscoe who's has a tough year end on such a high.
Great for McDermott who has emphatically put to bed the fact that it was Sinfield and peacock who ran the team. Such a thoughtful man. Always deflects praise to the players. The first man to win 4 grand finals. We fans may not understand his methods, but it's hard to argue with the results. I've thought this for a while, but maybe the reason people don't get his way of doing things, is because he sees the game in a way no one on here could even dream about.
Great post, especially the last paragraph.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
I seem to recall him once making a comment about sometimes playing beyond the limit and not making replacements when he was able to was all about toughening the players so that, should the time come in a really big game when replacements weren't necessarily available they would be hardened and able to cope with it. Which, whilst infuriating to many, actually makes quite a bit of sense. And his record suggests that perhaps he knows what he's talking about.. For the record, I thought his use of subs tonight was nigh on perfect
HyperbolicRhino wrote:
I seem to recall him once making a comment about sometimes playing beyond the limit and not making replacements when he was able to was all about toughening the players so that, should the time come in a really big game when replacements weren't necessarily available they would be hardened and able to cope with it. Which, whilst infuriating to many, actually makes quite a bit of sense. And his record suggests that perhaps he knows what he's talking about.. For the record, I thought his use of subs tonight was nigh on perfect
The non use of subs is a strange one, and what you say above is the only way I have been able to rationalize it these last few years.
