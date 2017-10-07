Amazing in so many ways. Two club legends bowing out on a high.



Winning a final without Sinfield. McGuire controlled the game like Sinfield tonight.



Burrow, McGuire and jjb now have eight rings. They have officially run out of fingers.



Great to see Stevie ward come through are his injury, and as mentioned in the interview having some dark days this week.



Great to see briscoe who's has a tough year end on such a high.



Great for McDermott who has emphatically put to bed the fact that it was Sinfield and peacock who ran the team. Such a thoughtful man. Always deflects praise to the players. The first man to win 4 grand finals. We fans may not understand his methods, but it's hard to argue with the results. I've thought this for a while, but maybe the reason people don't get his way of doing things, is because he sees the game in a way no one on here could even dream about.