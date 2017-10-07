WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:18 pm
World of Redboy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Took great pleasure in watching Leeds win.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:20 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Leeds get Hardaker on the cheap, go on to win 3 GFs, 2 CCs and a WCC, he goes on to win MOS, then Leeds get 150k for him, and then he goes and has a meltdown a week before the GF to all but gift the title to Leeds. GH and McDermott couldn't have planned it better :D
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:26 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Amazing in so many ways. Two club legends bowing out on a high.

Winning a final without Sinfield. McGuire controlled the game like Sinfield tonight.

Burrow, McGuire and jjb now have eight rings. They have officially run out of fingers.

Great to see Stevie ward come through are his injury, and as mentioned in the interview having some dark days this week.

Great to see briscoe who's has a tough year end on such a high.

Great for McDermott who has emphatically put to bed the fact that it was Sinfield and peacock who ran the team. Such a thoughtful man. Always deflects praise to the players. The first man to win 4 grand finals. We fans may not understand his methods, but it's hard to argue with the results. I've thought this for a while, but maybe the reason people don't get his way of doing things, is because he sees the game in a way no one on here could even dream about.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:28 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:29 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Great post, especially the last paragraph.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:35 pm
HyperbolicRhino Strong-running second rower
I seem to recall him once making a comment about sometimes playing beyond the limit and not making replacements when he was able to was all about toughening the players so that, should the time come in a really big game when replacements weren't necessarily available they would be hardened and able to cope with it. Which, whilst infuriating to many, actually makes quite a bit of sense. And his record suggests that perhaps he knows what he's talking about.. For the record, I thought his use of subs tonight was nigh on perfect
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:38 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
